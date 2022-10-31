ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gardeningknowhow.com

Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
shorelocalnews.com

Plant fall bulbs now, for a beautiful spring later

As we wrap ourselves in the warm colors of fall, the scene is set: mums have been carefully arranged on the porch, perfectly golden-yellow leaves on the neighbor’s trees show through our windows, and plump pumpkins sit waiting to be carved. However, one task remains. If you are a gardener like me, you’ve been eagerly anticipating planting fall bulbs. Like wrapping a present that must wait to be opened, planting bulbs is giving a gift for the future, and patience is required while waiting until the special occasion for unveiling arrives—in this case, spring.
Simplemost

Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors

While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
The Independent

These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden

As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
gardeningknowhow.com

How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants

Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
iheart.com

Spooky Plants of the Week

In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Simplemost

10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
realhomes.com

9 festive Christmas wreaths and garlands to greet your guests this holiday season

All things pumpkin-spice step aside, because Christmas has (nearly) arrived. That’s right, put away your Halloween decorations, and switch out your fall bedding sheets — it’s time to say hello to the holiday season. What better way to do so than with a Christmas wreath? It’s one of our all-time favorite Christmas decorating ideas. Whether you adorn your door with one, use it as a centerpiece, or find a space on an indoor wall, wreaths add a decorative touch that ceases to go out of style year after year.

