Oswego County, NY

WKTV

Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Two Hospitalized following a one-car crash in Jefferson County

On October 31, 2022, at 6:45 p.m., State Police in Watertown responded to County Route 31, south of State Route 11 for a one-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation has determined a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, operated by Christopher J. Long (27) from Fort Drum, NY was traveling north on County Route 31 when he failed to negotiate a turn, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch

LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack

Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
CLAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the Watertown Walmart in September. Troopers say on September 15 the suspect was allegedly captured on camera taking merchandise out of the store without paying on two occasions. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone

Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY

