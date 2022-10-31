Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
Police Investigate Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash In Volney
VOLNEY, NY – The New York State Police in Fulton, New York, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle/ pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 8:50 p.m., on October...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — A driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into a bridge on the Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday was using GPS, but ignored warning signs for the low bridge, deputies said. Omar M. Clarke, 37, of Stratford, CT, was driving east toward Syracuse when he failed to yield...
cnycentral.com
Inmate arrested for killing other inmate at the Psychiatric Center at Marcy Correctional
MARCY, N.Y. — Terance J. Blackman, 34, an inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, Oneida County has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of another inmate. In November of 2021, Blackman was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate,...
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Jefferson County man who faked son’s death for money arrested again
Adams, N.Y. — A Jefferson County man accused of faking his son’s death has been arrested again, this time for soliciting bereavement time off and cash donations for funeral costs, troopers said. Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, of Adams, collected donations in cash and on GoFundMe.com from coworkers and...
nyspnews.com
Two Hospitalized following a one-car crash in Jefferson County
On October 31, 2022, at 6:45 p.m., State Police in Watertown responded to County Route 31, south of State Route 11 for a one-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation has determined a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, operated by Christopher J. Long (27) from Fort Drum, NY was traveling north on County Route 31 when he failed to negotiate a turn, exited the roadway, and struck a tree.
flackbroadcasting.com
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch
LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
cnycentral.com
Madison County Deputies investigating burglaries at a Morrisville-Eaton elementary school
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries at an elementary school in the Village of Morrisville. Officials say that on three separate days, multiple people entered Edward Andrews Elementary School outside of business hours and stole property. The elementary school,...
281 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 29 and Oct. 30, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 18 to 82.
Fulton Residents Honored For House Fire Rescue During Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – Three men were honored by Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard for their heroic efforts in saving a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a burning house fire during last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, November 1. According to Howard, Ted Starr, Shawn Perry and Ian...
Central NY man may avoid prosecution in fatal stabbing; still faces life in prison after bat attack
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York man may avoid prosecution in a stabbing death because the victim had apparently broken into the man’s home and attacked him first. But Loius Beaulieu, 51, of Chancery Lane, Clay, still faces accusations that he injured another man with a baseball bat before the fatal stabbing. And because Beaulieu has four prior felony convictions, he could be a persistent violent felony offender, eligible to receive a possible 25-year-to-life sentence if convicted of the non-fatal baseball bat attack.
wwnytv.com
Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the Watertown Walmart in September. Troopers say on September 15 the suspect was allegedly captured on camera taking merchandise out of the store without paying on two occasions. The...
cnycentral.com
There will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County for the first time in 8 years
For the first time in 8 years, there will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County. Two term Sheriff Eugene Conway is retiring, opening the door for Toby Shelley and Esteban Gonzalez. Shelley, a Democrat currently serving as a police officer in the Village of Jordan, has taken a run...
Juror bolts courtroom during murder verdict, but longtime Syracuse abuser guilty anyway
Syracuse, NY — A juror bolted from the courtroom instead of confirming her guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon in the stabbing death of a longtime domestic abuse victim. But the jury came back Wednesday morning for a redo, with the same juror now agreeing that her verdict was, in fact, guilty.
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
