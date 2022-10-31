Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season
Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
CBS Sports
Paul Pogba to miss FIFA 2022 World Cup for France, according to Juventus star's agent
France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will play at this winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar after his lawyer and agent Rafaela Pimenta reportedly confirmed in a press release. Pimenta told Agence France Presse that tests this past weekend in Turin and Then Pittsburgh will rule the 2018 world champion...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and the end of a football era
The Fifa World Cup begins this November 20th, in Qatar. While the date is a celebration for many, it also represents the end of a golden era of football, and the start of a new phase. This world cup, the international careers of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
ESPN
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla, Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Champions League – as it happened
PSG slipped into second place in their group behind Benfica and AC Milan secured their passage into the last 16
Why Benfica Finished Above PSG: UEFA Champions League Sorting Rules Explained
Benfica finished above PSG in Group H based on point eight of the UEFA Champions League sorting rules. These rules also apply in the UEFA Europa League.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. PSG odds, predictions, how to watch, live stream: 2022 UEFA Champions League picks for Nov. 2
Juventus' run in the 2022 UEFA Champions League has been marred with poor luck and even worse results. Juve fans will see one of the world's top clubs at home in the group stage finale when Paris Saint-Germain visits Wednesday on Paramount+. Top Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic finished with just one goal in five UCL starts this season and is out (adductor) for the game, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi come into the matchup with nine combined goals over their last three games. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot Included In EA Sports FIFA 23 TOTW 7
Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has been included in this week's EA Sports Fifa 23 TOTW after his performance on the weekend. You can view his card here.
Giroud helps Milan return to last 16 for 1st time in 9 years
MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has a knack of delivering in big games. He did it again on Wednesday with two goals and two assists as AC Milan beat Salzburg 4-0 to return to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in nine years. Giroud opened the...
Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...
Yardbarker
Barcelona Coach Xavi Still Bitter Over Inter Loss: “We Didn’t Qualify From Champions League Group Also Because Of Refereeing Decisions”
Former Barcelona player and current Blaugrana manager Xavi still holds bitterness towards the refereeing decisions made in their Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan on October 4. After Barcelona’s victory against Viktoria Plzen yesterday, which concluded their Champions League campaign this season, their manager Xavi spoke to Spanish...
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe Shattered a Historic Lionel Messi Champions League Record
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe once again made history in his UEFA Champions League career. Mbappe was a standout performer in PSG’s 2-1 Champions League away group stage win over Juventus on matchday six, chipping in with two goal contributions in the contest. The French forward opened up the scoring in the match with a thunderous goal in the first half, which was the seventh goal of his ongoing Champions League campaign.
FOX Sports
Mbappé's memorable plays not enough for PSG to win group
TURIN, Italy (AP) — If Kylian Mbappé keeps this up, he might be unstoppable at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Mbappé’s power and strength were on full display when he shook off a defender tugging desperately on his shirt to score a memorable goal in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
Yardbarker
Watch: Juventus’ Backline Can’t Stop Mbappe as the PSG Star Scores a Thunderous Champions League Goal
Kylian Mbappe has put Paris Saint-Germain one step closer to clinching the top spot in Champions League Group H. Mbappe provided the reigning Ligue 1 champions with a 1-0 lead over Juventus in the early stages of their matchup on matchday six. Lionel Messi jumpstarted the goal sequence, as he found Mbappe out on the left side of the pitch.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Chelsea “tried to hijack” star’s transfer to Champions League giants
Chelsea tried to hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s move to sign Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig during the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The Blues were keen to strengthen their defence with Mukiele, and they felt there might be an opportunity when Leipzig re-signed Timo Werner...
