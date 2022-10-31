ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight

The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight

WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Blues not considering coaching change amidst struggles

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Craig Berube will remain coach of the St. Louis Blues, and it's the job of the players to turn things around, general manager Doug Armstrong said Tuesday. Berube, in his fifth season with the Blues, is 159-85-36. St. Louis made the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

An impressive rally on the road brings Kraken first win over Flames. When October came to an end, the NHL reported that 48-percent of all games involved a comeback win and that 17-percent of all games involved a comeback win after trailing by multiple goals. Tonight, the Kraken joined that club. They battled back from both a one and two-goal deficit to win their first game against divisional rival, Calgary. The Kraken held serve in the opening period, and even scored first, but the Flames were aggressive both on the forecheck on off the rush in the second period and two minutes into the third, it was 4-2 Calgary. But Seattle battled back. The power play ultimately found its way and the penalty kill was perfect in 7:54 of short-handed play.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Game Preview: 11.02.22 at BUF

PIT: 4-4-2 (10 points) | BUF: 6-3-0 (12 points) The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center for their first meeting of the 2022-23 season. The Penguins will also wear their new Reverse Retro jerseys for the first time this season. Last season, the Penguins went 1-1-1 against Buffalo. In the last 10 games at Buffalo, Pittsburgh has gone 7-1-2, outscoring them 35-18 with a power-play conversion rate of 48% (12/25). Pittsburgh has points in 28 of its last 32 games against Buffalo (24-4-4) dating back to October 5, 2013. During that span, the Penguins have outscored the Sabres by a 116-64 margin. The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 17 visits to Buffalo (13-1-3) dating back to Mar. 30, 2012. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins last year versus the Sabres, notching one goal, three assists and four points in three games played.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL

After winning the Cup in 2018, the Washington Capitals brought it to their practice facility during their development camp that offseason. Thompson, a then 21-year-old goalie who was invited to the camp as an undrafted free agent, watched Washington's prospects take an up-close look but opted to do his admiring from afar.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Gordon Hayward leaves Bulls game with injury

Gordon Hayward struggled in the first half of Wednesday night's game against the bulls shooting just 3-11 from the field. There was no obvious sign of an injury for Gordon Hayward, but at half time it was confirmed he would not return to the team. The extent of Hayward's shoulder...
CHICAGO, IL

