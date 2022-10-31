ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown police: Man in stable condition after stabbing

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a man who was stabbed early Monday on the South Side is in stable condition.

Reports said police were called about 12:35 a.m. to an apartment in the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. A woman there told police that the man, who is her boyfriend, was arguing with the father of her children, who lives with the couple.

Youngstown man receives sentence for 2 shootings, one that was fatal

The victim went to get a pepperoni roll when he was attacked from behind and stabbed several times, including the collarbone. The suspect then ran away, reports said.

Reports said there was blood throughout the apartment and police were able to find the knife they believe was used.

WKBN

