Read full article on original website
Related
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network
Just in time for Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion.
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare
This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled
Ye is now the owner of far-right social media platform. The post Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
CNET
Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Twitter Blue Subscribers Will Reportedly Lose Ad-Free Articles
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, is putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire wasted no time making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soon
"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the company shared in a news release on October 25.
Trick or Tweet: Twitter Reportedly Losing Active Users
Trick or Tweet: Twitter Reportedly Losing Active Users
Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for account verification after criticism for $19.99 plan
New York CNN Business — After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account, Elon Musk has a counteroffer. Musk on Tuesday said he planned to charge $8 a month for Twitter’s subscription service, called “Twitter Blue,” with the promise to let anyone pay to receive a coveted blue check mark to verify their account.
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts
Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.
The Verge
Elon Musk will let you pay $8 to be a verified ‘lord’ on Twitter
Elon Musk has announced that a new version of Twitter Blue will include some sort of verification accessible for $8 per month in the US, with the price “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.” He announced the shake-up of the premium service by saying that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.”
SEE IT: White House deletes tweet after being fact-checked by Twitter
The White House opted to delete one of its tweets that was fact-checked by Twitter.
Musk Watch: Twitter to charge $20 for verification, hate speech on the rise
Please don't move Twitter to Texas.
Conservative accounts gain thousands of new followers just before Musk's Twitter takeover
Conservative Twitter accounts gained thousands of followers in the lead-up to Elon Musk's takeover. Left-leaning critics say the surge will fill the platform with "hate."
CNET
Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Blue Subscription Could Increase to $8 per Month
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, is putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire wasted no time making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
Twitter could soon charge $20 a month to be verified
Internal Twitter documents viewed by CNN showed that Twitter officials are considering adding a $ 19.99-a-month fee for verified accounts. Those who don’t wish to pay the money could be at risk of losing their check mark.
dallasexpress.com
Twitter to Revamp User Verification Process
Twitter will be revamping the way it verifies its users, potentially considering charging users for the coveted blue checkmark. Elon Musk completed his takeover of Twitter with a $44 billion deal on October 27, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Since acquiring the social media platform, Musk has already initiated several changes, such as dismissing top executives and providing direction for logged-out users attempting to view the homepage.
Comments / 0