Lumberton, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont

Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

West Orange's Holiday in the Park set for Saturday

Back in 1998, West Orange Mayor Roy McDonald was enjoying the old Gumbo Cookoff in neighboring Orange. He had a vision that his city, too, could have a community event for people to relax and visit with each other. West Orange resident Theresa Van Meter at the time was working...
WEST ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards

Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Dykes Gets Big Buck, Boys -1 Girls-0

Saturday and Sunday was Youth- Only hunting for white-tail deer in Texas and Walker Dykes hit the jackpot! Opening day he got a Muy Grande in the Fowler Hunting Club. His buck had 8 points and was HEAVY according to his father, George Dykes. The Newton County News is having...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker

The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
NEDERLAND, TX
therecordlive.com

Pioneer hoped camphor trees could start industry

About 140 years ago, James B. Seargent of Orange had a vision for a new industry involving trees. He wasn't looking at the native trees that drew the sawmill and lumber industries. He was ready to grow imported trees for medicinal uses. Little did he know his carefully nurtured seedling...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Man formerly convicted in 2010 death of woman and her daughter in Beaumont asks to be released on bond

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man whose capital murder conviction was overturned has asked to be released on bond while he awaits a new trial. Joseph Colone, Jr. was formerly sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder of Mary Goodman and her then 16-year-old daughter Brianna Goodman at their residence in the 4600 block of Hartel Street in Beaumont's South End.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Area football schedule being changed to due stormy Friday forecast

BEAUMONT, Texas — With another soggy Friday a possibility, many area schools have decided to move their games up to Thursday while others have pushed up their kickoff times Friday evening. RESCHEDULED GAMES. (Moved from Friday to Thursday) 21-6A CE King at West Brook, 7:00 pm. 9-4A-DII Liberty at...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Crunch Fitness adding Beaumont location

Tony Hartl is looking to keep expanding Crunch Fitness’ footprint across the Lone Star State. The owner and CEO of Crunch Fitness Austin zeroed in adding a Beaumont location. “We like markets that we believe are underserved, meaning we’re able to bring in a high-value product,” Hartl said. “We...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement

West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
Beaumont local news

