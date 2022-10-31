Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont
Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
therecordlive.com
West Orange's Holiday in the Park set for Saturday
Back in 1998, West Orange Mayor Roy McDonald was enjoying the old Gumbo Cookoff in neighboring Orange. He had a vision that his city, too, could have a community event for people to relax and visit with each other. West Orange resident Theresa Van Meter at the time was working...
Families trick-or-treat, celebrate Halloween at popular Calder Place neighborhood in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans showed up and showed out for Halloween. Many residents stopped by the Calder Place neighborhood, which is known as a big hotspot for trick-or-treaters. There was costumes ranging from scary to creative, unlimited bowls of candy and even some people who set up haunted...
False gunfire report triggers brief lockdown Wednesday morning at Memorial High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you saw police cars and ambulances outside Memorial High School or got an alarming text from your student there this morning there's no reason to worry. The campus was put on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false report of gunfire. The Port...
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
Plans to upgrade 2 Port Arthur city parks, senior community center totals $3M
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The city of Port Arthur is moving forward with plans to upgrade several city parks. This decision comes after citizens voted in 2021 to use city money to pay for three projects totaling almost $3 million. Outdated buildings, broken fences and even rusted playground equipment...
Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kick off 'Fill The Boot' donation campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kicked off its annual 'Fill The Boot' campaign on Tuesday. The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to raise lifesaving funds. The funds raised go towards MDA's mission for scientific...
Beaumont man indicted for murder of minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man accused in the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October has been formally indicted on the charge. Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, just over a...
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
'Promise for the future' : City council creating new group to help revitalize downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — City leaders are creating a new group to help promote growth and revitalize the heart of Beaumont. The new group is an an ad-hoc committee. The committee will work alongside Beaumont Main Street, a group that has been working to revamp the city's downtown for years.
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
kogt.com
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
newtoncountynews.net
Dykes Gets Big Buck, Boys -1 Girls-0
Saturday and Sunday was Youth- Only hunting for white-tail deer in Texas and Walker Dykes hit the jackpot! Opening day he got a Muy Grande in the Fowler Hunting Club. His buck had 8 points and was HEAVY according to his father, George Dykes. The Newton County News is having...
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
therecordlive.com
Pioneer hoped camphor trees could start industry
About 140 years ago, James B. Seargent of Orange had a vision for a new industry involving trees. He wasn't looking at the native trees that drew the sawmill and lumber industries. He was ready to grow imported trees for medicinal uses. Little did he know his carefully nurtured seedling...
Man formerly convicted in 2010 death of woman and her daughter in Beaumont asks to be released on bond
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man whose capital murder conviction was overturned has asked to be released on bond while he awaits a new trial. Joseph Colone, Jr. was formerly sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder of Mary Goodman and her then 16-year-old daughter Brianna Goodman at their residence in the 4600 block of Hartel Street in Beaumont's South End.
12newsnow.com
Area football schedule being changed to due stormy Friday forecast
BEAUMONT, Texas — With another soggy Friday a possibility, many area schools have decided to move their games up to Thursday while others have pushed up their kickoff times Friday evening. RESCHEDULED GAMES. (Moved from Friday to Thursday) 21-6A CE King at West Brook, 7:00 pm. 9-4A-DII Liberty at...
MySanAntonio
Crunch Fitness adding Beaumont location
Tony Hartl is looking to keep expanding Crunch Fitness’ footprint across the Lone Star State. The owner and CEO of Crunch Fitness Austin zeroed in adding a Beaumont location. “We like markets that we believe are underserved, meaning we’re able to bring in a high-value product,” Hartl said. “We...
kogt.com
Dupree Jumps Into Law Enforcement
West Orange-Stark Alumni, Jared K. Dupree, began his next phase of life with a career in law enforcement on Monday, October 17, 2022 and became a full time sworn police officer of the Houston Police Department, the fourth largest city in the United States. Jared completed a six (6) month police cadet training in the #255th class with HPD, excelling in physical fitness, exam testing, and defense training. After successfully completing the TCOLE Exam (Texas Commission on Law Enforcement), Jared was assigned to the HPD – Westside Division.
12NewsNow
