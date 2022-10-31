Read full article on original website
Teen with seizure disorder missing from Fulton County
UNION CITY, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union City, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in Forsyth County, which would be about an hour from where Vester lives. The flyer said she was believed to have left in a small blue car with two other men.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
‘Code Red’ town hall held to find solutions to violence inside Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Everyone from the superintendent to the police chief to the district attorney made tackled questions about what’s leading to some of most violent incidents at schools recently. Some believe discipline is at the root of the issue, but the superintendent says there aren’t easy...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County Sanitation workers discover missing child
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Their job is essential. These guys get up at the crack of dawn to make sure your trash is picked up before you even wake up for the day. What three DeKalb County sanitation workers faced while on their routine run has gotten the attention of their superiors and DeKalb County officials. Now we, too, are highlighting them as Everyday Heroes!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 24 - 28
♦ Burger King, 53 S. Broad St., Porterdale; Oct. 25; Routine; 93/A. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning for the holidays? Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at your house or you need to bring something to the family and friends potluck, these recipes are sure to please. Click for more.RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking.
One of Atlanta’s top hospitals, Atlanta Medical Center closes its doors for good
ATLANTA — Wellstar Health Systems said it would close Atlanta Medical Center at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, leaving Grady Memorial Hospital as the only Level 1 trauma center in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Chief...
An inside look at the $200-million expansion of new wing of Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA — While Wellstar Health System is shutting down one of Atlanta’s hospitals, another one is expanding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Grady Memorial Hospital is building a five-floor outpatient facility, allowing it to add more rooms. With a Channel 2 Action News...
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
‘I’m thankful for my diagnosis’: Elisabeth Omilami with Hosea Helps reveals her battle with cancer
ATLANTA — A powerhouse in the metro Atlanta community, known for helping feed and clothe the less fortunate, shared her personal story of survival for the first time only with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer. On the last day of breast cancer awareness month, Elisabeth Omilami, with Hosea Helps,...
Soldier mom surprises daughter on her birthday after 6-month deployment
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sixth grader got a birthday surprise in the middle of class on Tuesday afternoon. Administrators at Russell Middle School in Barrow County say the young girl, who has not been identified, was sitting in Mr. Cosby’s class when her mother walked in.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Silva Art Inc have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code 711510. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 970 Milstead Avenue, N.E., Conyers, Georgia 30012-4526 and its initial registered agent at such address is Frank T. Smith. 907-85766 11/2 9 2022.
Woman calls for help saying her own brother stabbed her; police find her dead in DeKalb County
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they arrived to The Point at Perimeter Apartments located at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check.
DeKalb County opening trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Ten professionals, including counselors and therapists, will work with those suffering from violence-related trauma. — DeKalb County Government has announced it is opening a trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses cope with the aftereffects. The center will be based at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. It’s...
Video shows final moments of 13-year-old found dead in DeKalb park; who is the person with him?
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department released a video Saturday of a person they want to speak with in the shooting of a teen whose body was found in a park in September. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19,...
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
Mom of 2 dead, good Samaritan loses leg after driver slams into crash scene
ATLANTA — A mother of two was killed and the good Samaritan who tried to help her lost his leg after a driver slammed into a crash scene on the interstate. Now, the man who lost his leg is wondering why no one has been charged in the deadly crash.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County enters into agreement with Newton County 911 to limit emergency response time, enhance safety for law and fire personnels
CONYERS — An agreement to assist law enforcement and fire personnel with response times as they move between county lines was a topic for discussion during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voting session last week. The BOC voted unanimously to enter into an agreement to develop radio interoperability...
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader dies in car crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
Department of Community Affairs no longer accepting new applicants for rental assistance program
ATLANTA — The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced it has stopped accepting new applications for its rental assistance program. The program, which was started in March 2020 due to the pandemic, was meant to help people pay their rent as costs soared, and as many lost their jobs.
