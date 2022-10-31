Read full article on original website
With the recent snowfall on the Ochoco National Forest, firefighters will begin pile-burning projects on Wednesday, officials say. The post Ochoco National Forest to begin 5,100 acres of pile-burning operations this week appeared first on KTVZ.
Unprecedented arrest comes after fire burned 20 acres of private land. Now, experts fear backlash against the wildfire control tool
A wildfire burned out of control near the Washington-Oregon border Monday as thousands fled from the blaze fueled by warm conditions unusual for the Pacific Northwest. The Nakia Creek Fire, ignited near Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 9, broke containment lines on Sunday and has charred about 1,565 acres, officials said.
When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a prescribed burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle.The crew returned six days later to restart the prescribed burn, but the flames then spread onto the family's ranch and resulted in the arrest of “burn boss” Rick Snodgrass. Repercussions of the singular incident in the remote corner of eastern Oregon have reached all the way to Washington, D.C., where Forest Service Chief Randy Moore denounced the arrest. But the ranching family is applauding Grant...
More human remains have been found at Lake Mead, the sixth set discovered this year.The United States’ largest reservoir has dropped to a record low due to intense and persistent drought conditions in the West, revealing long-hidden corners of the lakebed.Divers spotted what appeared to be a human bone on 17 October and officials subsequently confirmed it human remains, a representative for Lake Mead National Recreation Area told The Independent in a statement.The bones were found in the Callville Bay area of the lake, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the statement added.The new discovery means...
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
NEW YORK — Five tourists who were trapped some 200 feet underground at Arizona's Grand Canyon Caverns for more than 24 hours due an elevator malfunction have since been rescued, authorities said. "All subjects were safely removed at approximately 7:30 p.m. last night and were all in good condition,"...
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
It was during the heart of the most recent ski season when Mike Goar, then the top staffer at Park City Mountain, appeared at the Marsac Building to discuss the state of the ski season with Park City’s elected officials. The February meeting was tense. There had already been...
The US Department of Interior announced Friday it is launching an "expedited" process to potentially change water-flow operations on the drought-stricken Colorado River, as Lake Mead and Lake Powell have fallen to alarming new lows.
In the Utah desert, a treeless expanse of pristine white salt crystals has long lured daredevil speed racers, filmmakers and social media-obsessed tourists. It’s so flat that on certain days, visitors swear they can see the curvature of the earth.The glistening white terrain of the Bonneville Salt Flats, a remnant of a prehistoric lakebed that is one of the American West’s many other-worldly landscapes, serves as a racetrack for land speed world records and backdrop for movies like “Independence Day” and “The World’s Fastest Indian.”But it’s growing thinner and thinner as those who cherish it clamor for changes to...
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. It’s not worth looking toward last year’s snow to predict how deep this year will be, right? Well, with a triple-dip La Niña cycle bearing down on us this winter, a look into the recent past seems like a promising way to chase powder, just this once. It’s rare for three La Niña seasons to fall in succession, so let’s look at where the chips fell last season and start booking flights. These sea-temperature patterns typically favor the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies, an area with heavy competition between Epic and Ikon Pass resorts. Choose wisely…
You are reading: Best hikes in utah national parks | The 12 Best Hikes in Utah’s National Parks. From natural arches, hoodoos, and hanging gardens to balanced rocks and towering mesas, slot canyons and vast chasms, the desert Southwest holds in its dry, searing, lonely open spaces some of America’s most fascinating and inspiring geology. The writer “Cactus Ed” Abbey no doubt had this region in mind when he said there “are some places so beautiful they can make a grown man break down and weep.” Much of it sits protected within southern Utah’s five national parks: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef.
This post was written by Chelsea Ursin and originally appeared on The Cool Down. In an age of endless entertainment options, finding a family vacation spot that will keep everyone engaged can be tough. America’s National Parks might be the answer you’re looking for, with incredible natural sights not seen...
