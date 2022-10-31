Read full article on original website
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network
Just in time for Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion.
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Business Insider
As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company
Jack Dorsey's decentralized social-media platform, Bluesky Social, is now accepting beta users. The news coincides with Musk's takeover of Twitter, which Dorsey founded and ran for several years. Dorsey left Twitter in 2021 and named Parag Agrawal, whom Musk quickly fired, as his successor. Dorsey's blockchain-based Bluesky Social announced last...
Here's what happens to Twitter's stock now that it's a private company
Now that Elon Musk has closed on his acquisition of the social media platform Twitter, what happens to Twitter's stock?. The transaction to make Twitter a private company was completed late Thursday, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission document. By Friday morning, Twitter's stock had already stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange, where it had been listed since 2013.
Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled
Ye is now the owner of far-right social media platform. The post Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CNET
Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Twitter Blue Subscribers Will Reportedly Lose Ad-Free Articles
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, is putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire wasted no time making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare
This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
papermag.com
Elon Musk to Make Verified Twitter Users Pay for Blue Checks
Elon Musk's first big directive as Twitter CEO is making verified users pay to stay verified. In the first week following his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, Musk has allegedly given employees an ultimatum: launch a paid model for Twitter verification by November 7 — or pack up and go. Two sources familiar with the matter told Platformer that executives spent the weekend "discussing the move and making plans related to the project."
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soon
"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the company shared in a news release on October 25.
Trick or Tweet: Twitter Reportedly Losing Active Users
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts
Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.
Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for account verification after criticism for $19.99 plan
New York CNN Business — After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account, Elon Musk has a counteroffer. Musk on Tuesday said he planned to charge $8 a month for Twitter’s subscription service, called “Twitter Blue,” with the promise to let anyone pay to receive a coveted blue check mark to verify their account.
Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instructs Twitter to reboot Vine later this year: report
Elon Musk has reportedly instructed Twitter engineers to work on reviving the once-popular but now-discontinued video-sharing platform, Vine. The initiative comes amidst Musk’s recent Twitter poll, which asked users if Vine deserves a comeback. During its heyday, Vine was one of the internet’s most popular video-sharing sites. It was...
CNET
Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Blue Subscription Could Increase to $8 per Month
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, is putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire wasted no time making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
Conservative accounts gain thousands of new followers just before Musk's Twitter takeover
Conservative Twitter accounts gained thousands of followers in the lead-up to Elon Musk's takeover. Left-leaning critics say the surge will fill the platform with "hate."
