The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Early voting turnout breaking records two weeks before Election Day
With 15 days to go to Election Day, early voting is already underway in 34 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 7.5 million people have already voted, either in person or by mail. Some states have already smashed early voting records set in the presidential election of 2020.
Trump is already preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report claims
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has reportedly convened a...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
NBC News
Analysis: At least 272 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 272 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Red Alert for Patty Murray?
Eight days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Election deniers already are disrupting the midterm election
Two years of sustained disinformation campaigns and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election are causing disruptions and instability during early voting for the midterm election.
Senate majority could take weeks after Election Day to determine
Voters hoping to immediately know who will control the U.S. Senate in the next Congress may be in for a shock on election night as it could take days or weeks to tabulate results in key states. Some election officials are already warning about delays. "We will not have final...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Election Day is one week away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection. Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle. Nevada SenateOn Tuesday, President Barakc Obama campaigned for Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto...
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
Washington Examiner
We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections
After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Midterms 2022: Here's how voter priorities have shifted in Georgia in final stretch of midterm cycle
As the country approaches Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
NBC News
Elections 2022 updates: Latest midterm news with early voting underway
NBC's 2022 midterm elections guide: Everything you need to know. President Joe Biden delivered a speech near the Capitol on Wednesday evening about threats to democracy in a final midterms push. A new Wisconsin poll shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a statistical dead...
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
