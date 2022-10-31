ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL



Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Red Alert for Patty Murray?

Eight days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day

Election Day is one week away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection. Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle. Nevada SenateOn Tuesday, President Barakc Obama campaigned for Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections

With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

We really need to talk about Democrats' efforts to pre-delegitimize our elections

After the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election , it surely will be. A number of U.S. politicians are playing a dangerous game, questioning the legitimacy and results of our elections. Some do this because they solemnly believe the allegations of electoral foul play, even despite evidence to the contrary. See: former President Donald Trump and his cohort.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE

