Appeal to find man who damaged, stole sculpture in Mankato

Police in Mankato are looking for a suspect that's allegedly responsible for damaging and removing a sculpture from the downtown area, causing $15,000-worth of damage.

The sculpture, "Endeavor," had all but the foot portion taken from its place on Hickory Street Saturday at about 12:24 a.m.

According to the city, the sculpture is a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and is valued at $15,000. It was created by Nigerian artist Osamede Obazee.

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward, in collaboration with CityArt, for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Damage to the sculpture may result in a felony charge, according to the city.

Anyone who has information regarding the art and the suspect involved is asked to call 507-387-8780.