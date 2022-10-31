ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU suspends four more football players in wake of rivalry game brawl

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is announcing the suspension of four football players on Tuesday, after four others were suspended on Sunday. In a press release, MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker and MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics said that four additional players would be suspended, effective immediately.
EAST LANSING, MI
Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
PORTAGE, MI
Zingerman's Creamery recalls Paw Paw, Harvest Pumpkin Gelato for undeclared eggs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zingerman’s Creamery has recalled select varieties of gelato due to possible undeclared eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told the recall affects 173 pints and 50 quarts of Paw Paw Gelato (lots 220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018) as well as 58 pints and 10 quarts of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato (220909, 220919, 220928).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kent Co. sheriff: 14-year-old lights fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student faces charges for allegedly setting off fireworks in a public restroom on Halloween. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received reports of gunshots at the East Kentwood Freshman Center on Monday, Oct. 31. We’re told deputies arrived in under...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Silent Observer now available in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer is expanding its services to Ionia County. Beginning Nov. 1, county residents will be able to submit anonymous tips for unsolved crimes by calling 616-774-2345 or through their website. The Silent Observer App is also available on the App Store. “The Ionia County...
MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
3 men enter guilty pleas in staged robbery of $1.2 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal attorneys announced three men pleaded guilty to robbing $1.2 million from a cash courier van earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Mason resident Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Mason resident Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, and 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident Todd Lamonte Harris Jr. stole a total of $1,244,483 during a staged armed robbery on Feb. 15.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

