FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Fox17
MSU suspends four more football players in wake of rivalry game brawl
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is announcing the suspension of four football players on Tuesday, after four others were suspended on Sunday. In a press release, MSU Head Football Coach Mel Tucker and MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics said that four additional players would be suspended, effective immediately.
Fox17
Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
Fox17
Zingerman's Creamery recalls Paw Paw, Harvest Pumpkin Gelato for undeclared eggs
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zingerman’s Creamery has recalled select varieties of gelato due to possible undeclared eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told the recall affects 173 pints and 50 quarts of Paw Paw Gelato (lots 220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018) as well as 58 pints and 10 quarts of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato (220909, 220919, 220928).
Fox17
Kent Co. sheriff: 14-year-old lights fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student faces charges for allegedly setting off fireworks in a public restroom on Halloween. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they received reports of gunshots at the East Kentwood Freshman Center on Monday, Oct. 31. We’re told deputies arrived in under...
Fox17
Silent Observer now available in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer is expanding its services to Ionia County. Beginning Nov. 1, county residents will be able to submit anonymous tips for unsolved crimes by calling 616-774-2345 or through their website. The Silent Observer App is also available on the App Store. “The Ionia County...
Fox17
MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run
PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
Fox17
3 men enter guilty pleas in staged robbery of $1.2 million
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal attorneys announced three men pleaded guilty to robbing $1.2 million from a cash courier van earlier this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Mason resident Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Mason resident Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, and 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident Todd Lamonte Harris Jr. stole a total of $1,244,483 during a staged armed robbery on Feb. 15.
Fox17
Paws with a Cause raises and trains service dogs for people with disabilities, enhancing their quality of life
With independence comes self-sufficiency and confidence, and those with disabilities can have all those things thanks to a service dog from Paws with a Cause. Since its founding, Paws with a Cause has raised and trained more than 3,000 dogs that have been placed with clients across the country. More...
