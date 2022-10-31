Read full article on original website
Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election. In total, 440,373 mail-in ballots were requested statewide by the Oct. 28 deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s office....
How hard is it to vote in Texas? Here’s what data shows
(NEXSTAR) — How difficult is it vote in Texas?. As this year’s midterm election approaches quickly, new data has been released showing Texas ranks slightly lower among the 50 U.S. states in terms of how easy it is to vote than it did just one year ago — landing at no. 46.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
KXAN (AUSTIN) — For the best part of three decades, Texas has been a Republican stronghold. In fact, no Democrat has won statewide office since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing. In the 2014 gubernatorial election, in which Greg Abbott became...
How to live stream vote counting in Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Waiting for election results can be a nail-biting experience for Texas voters, with common election night practices that include refreshing election results and changing from one news channel to the next to search for any updates. Voters in Texas can add one more real-time source to their election night obsessions — live streams of votes being counted.
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett leads push for Open Enrollment outreach
AUSTIN (Nexstar)— As open enrollment for 2022 healthcare coverage approaches, there’s a push to get more Texans insured. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, is a leader of this outreach effort. He said Texas nears the top of the list for the most people without health insurance in the country.
La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011. According to the Water Data for Texas, the state has 122 water reservoirs, most of them in East Texas. Water availability plays a big role in where the water reservoirs are located, said Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board who spoke with ValleyCentral.
NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone. “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society.
Texas has one of the highest rates of liver cancer nationwide
HOUSTON (KIAH) – October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s especially important here in Texas. In 2015, Texas had the highest incidence rate and fourth highest mortality rate of all U.S. states. And according to the Texas Health and Human Services, liver cancer has low survival compared to other cancers.
$1Billion Powerball jackpot is ultimate treat in Halloween night drawing
AUSTIN – No tricks here, but there’s a big treat up for grabs this Halloween for Texas Lottery® players! After no one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1 billion. The jackpot remains the largest Grand Prize to-date of 2022, the second largest Grand Prize in Powerball game history and the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $497.3 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing will rise to an estimated annuitized $1.2 billion.
This is when you’re most likely to be dumped in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you noticed that couples in your area seem to break up around the same time period every year? Well, there may be some truth to that observation. A report from HerNorm.com has revealed when couples in every state decide to part ways, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worst.
These Texas beers survived to become icons — some others didn’t
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ask any Texan to name the state’s most-iconic beer label and you’re almost guaranteed to get one of three answers. Lone Star, Shiner or Pearl. However, naming the state’s fourth most-iconic beer — or fifth and sixth — would almost certainly make for...
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
CBP reports 10 arrests from two smuggling attempts in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ten recent smuggling arrests in the Rio Grande Valley came through the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement officials. The Rio Grande Valley Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol reported that its agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted...
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to make sure you’re packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you’re reading this you’re not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there’s never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food. Mexican food can...
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you’re loving the winning the team is doing as they’re all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren’t the only ones winning in H-Town.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
Nice weather for Halloween, rain returns Tuesday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — No tricks, just treats as far as our Halloween weather is concerned. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon, then falling to the low 70s shortly after sunset at 6:35, and then upper 60s by 8 p.m. A disturbance moves through...
