AUSTIN – No tricks here, but there’s a big treat up for grabs this Halloween for Texas Lottery® players! After no one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $1 billion. The jackpot remains the largest Grand Prize to-date of 2022, the second largest Grand Prize in Powerball game history and the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Tonight’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $497.3 million. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing will rise to an estimated annuitized $1.2 billion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO