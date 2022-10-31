ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Tournament to support first responders seeking golfers

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 2 days ago

The seventh annual Silent Heroes Golf Tournament that tees off around noon on Nov. 13, is seeking golfers. Funds raised from the tournament go toward scholarships for children of first responders and restoration and maintenance of Maricopa Fire/Medical Department’s historic 1949 fire engine.

The tournament, at The Duke at Rancho El Dorado Golf Club, has an entry fee of $100, which includes range balls, the round of golf, dinner and entrant’s donation. Those interested may register online at silent-heroes.org.

For those who do not care to golf but would like to donate, a silent auction at The Duke is part of the fundraising Sunday.

The organizer, Rosemary Quesenberry, and her husband, Eddie Rivera, who retired after 38 years with the Seattle Police Department, said a Color Guard will present the flag.

“We look forward to a nice round of golf,” Quesenberry said.

According to Quesenberry, after expenses at The Duke are covered, 100% of the remaining funds go toward Silent Heroes’ goals.

