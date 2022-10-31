Yungblud's mind is like a pinwheel in a hyper child's hand on a windy day. If you ask him, he may say he is the child. As someone who has interviewed artists in various states, whether it be on Zoom or backstage at a sold out show or in hotel restaurants, it's easy to tell when they're "on" or not. It appears that Yungblud is greeting me from the comfort of a massive couch in a hotel lobby or an airport terminal, and he's teeming with energy. His thick English accent warbles in his mouth, but I hear one thing loud and clear:

2 DAYS AGO