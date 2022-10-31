Read full article on original website
Tour 7 New York Loft Apartments That Epitomize Downtown Cool
Sky-high ceilings, large windows, and open floor plans are among the many interior details that attract artists, performers, and executives alike to New York loft apartments. While many of these homes—or rather, the buildings they are housed in—were initially constructed as factories, their ample light and wide open spaces are exactly what make them so appealing as living areas too. Plus, industrial-leaning elements add distinct personality, which is a natural fit for fashionable dwellers of SoHo, Tribeca, and the other downtown Manhattan neighborhoods where these apartments tend to be located. Below, we’ve chosen seven of our favorite New York loft apartments featured by AD.
papermag.com
Yungblud Wants His Music to Last Forever
Yungblud's mind is like a pinwheel in a hyper child's hand on a windy day. If you ask him, he may say he is the child. As someone who has interviewed artists in various states, whether it be on Zoom or backstage at a sold out show or in hotel restaurants, it's easy to tell when they're "on" or not. It appears that Yungblud is greeting me from the comfort of a massive couch in a hotel lobby or an airport terminal, and he's teeming with energy. His thick English accent warbles in his mouth, but I hear one thing loud and clear:
papermag.com
MJ Nebreda Heats Things Up At III Points
Miami-based artist MJ Nebreda is heating up. A rising talent within the up-and-coming generation of queer artists breathing new life into the Perreo club sound, the producer and singer of Venezuelan and Peruvian descent is making waves with releases on Channel Tres and JPEGMAFIA-signed label GODMODE and writing credits on La Goony Chonga's forthcoming EP.
dctheaterarts.org
A fresh look at ‘La Llorona’ Latin American folktale from We Happy Few
Evidently, the directors of We Happy Few’s production of La Llorona do. The numerous scarves featured in the show are folded, knotted, bundled, and waved in a variety of ways throughout the show. They drape over the sets and stand in for weapons. They signify wealth and gender. And yes, of course, the scarves are also a symbol.
Latino culture is American culture. A new generation is proving it
A Hollywood talent manager, curator, playwright and scholar talk about how Latinx artists are approaching representation with greater nuance.
A New Book Explores Why Skateboarders Were at the Forefront of Tattooing
In its January 1990 issue, Thrasher magazine kicked off the decade with a special section called “Stained Skin.” In this package of reported articles and personal essays, the magazine explored the growing trend of skateboarders joining “bikers and rockers” in leading “the ranks of the illustrated” by getting tattoos at a time when it was still illegal in many parts of the country. Over three decades later, the worlds of skateboarding and tattooing have only become more intertwined. It’s not uncommon for touring skate teams to have a tattoo machine in the van, and skateboarders like Braydon Szafranski, Chris Senn, Richard Kerby, and others are taking on second careers as tattoo artists.
