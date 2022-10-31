ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star of ‘Hocus Pocus’, Based in Salem, Massachusetts, Admits to Being High During Filming

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Learning that an actor used drugs or alcohol while filming a movie isn't really a shocker for the most part. Still, so many of us are always curious as to who or why, since our culture is so curious about the lives of these stars.
Allison In 'Hocus Pocus' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and model Vinessa Shaw was just 17 years old when she was cast as Allison -- a Halloween guru, Max's crush and a high school student attending Jacob Bailey High School -- in the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" back in 1993. Vinessa shared the big screen with Sarah...
The Clermont Twins Go 'Scary Movie' Sexy For Halloween

In honor of everyone's favorite horror-spoof franchise, creative director and stylist Juju wanted to have reality TV's favorite Bad Girls take on the roles of slasher flick superstars. So with the help of some latex, photographer Agustín and a Scream mask straight from the Spirit store, Shannon and Shannade got dressed up as updated versions of Jenny McCarthy, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra's characters for what Juju called a "spooky, sexy, kitsch and high fashion" twist on the iconic aughts holiday classic.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes

Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror

Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Adele Reveals the One Broadway Show She'd Consider Doing to Complete EGOT: 'Never Say Never'

"I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," Adele said during a fan event to promote her new music video for "I Drink Wine" Adele doesn't think she'll be up for Tony Award contention, which would complete her EGOT status, anytime soon. But, as she puts it: "Never say never." During a fan event in celebration of her latest music video for "I Drink Wine," as reported by Broadway World, the current Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy Award winner opened up about the one musical role she...
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set

Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
A Christmas Story Christmas Will Ignore The Previous Sequel Attempts

Have you heard? HBO Max is giving us something perhaps no one needed: A sequel to the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story." Surprisingly, when "A Christmas Story" premiered in 1983, it wasn't nearly the success it became. It only grossed $13 million dollars that year, per Box Office Mojo — which is perhaps less surprising considering what else was released in 1983, like "Tootsie," "Flashdance," "Trading Places," and at No. 1, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." In his review, Roger Ebert said, "My guess is either nobody will go to see it, or millions of people will go to see it." Turns out both are true: While few people saw it when it premiered, its VHS release two years later allowed many to see it, per Vanity Fair, and buy, share, and watch it regularly. When TNT began showing the film on a 24-hour loop in 1997, that solidified its position as a bona fide Christmastime classic — even if not everyone feels it's a good Christmas movie.
Geena Davis Is Open To Appearing In The Beetlejuice Sequel But Has Questions About How Ghosts Age

"Beetlejuice" was the big hit that put Tim Burton on the map. Though the director's previous film, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," also performed well at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), his follow-up showed that this was no fluke, bringing in even more revenue from ticket sales (via The Numbers). Since then, Burton has gone on to make many beloved films, all with the director's signature flair for the dark and the macabre.
Mindy Kaling Transforms Into Her New Character ‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma For Halloween Ahead Of Show Premiere

Mindy Kaling, 43, got her fans ready for her upcoming HBO Max adult animated series, Velma, based on the Scooby-Doo franchise character, Velma Dinkley, with her latest Halloween costume. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in the epic look, which included an orange sweater, maroon skirt, orange socks, and dark red boots, on Twitter. She also added black-framed glasses and had her hair, which went down just above her shoulders, styled with bangs over her forehead.
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock

UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
Jimmy Fallon is reprising his Almost Famous role on Broadway: 'I'm in!'

If you think Jimmy Fallon will be out there trying to be a Broadway star at age 48, then you are… correct!. On Tuesday, the Tonight Show host accepted Almost Famous writer and director Cameron Crowe's invitation to potentially reprise his role as Dennis Hope in the forthcoming Broadway adaptation of the beloved film.

