A.P.C. Explores Maritime Wonder for SS23
With Jean Touitou’s A.P.C., the attention to elevated minimalism remains paramount whether it be through streamlined outerwear or lively coordinating sets. For its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Paris-based brand explores the multidimensionality of maritime wonder. Specifically, the ensembles are inspired by French yachtsman Éric Tabarly whose signature style...
Veilance Unveils Women's FW22 Outerwear Collection
Owned by Arc’teryx, Veilance has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, just in time for cold temperatures. Grounded in a distinctly modern and elegant aesthetic, Veilance delivers coats and jackets designed to endure the elements, while merging function with form. Standouts include the Barbie pink Conduit Down Jacket. The puffer provides maximum warmth within its cropped silhouette. Oversized baffling and a mini-rep outer result in a textured feel. Storm Cuffs seal out drafts preventing the chilly winter air from creeping inside your jacket, whereas Down Composite Mapping™ creates synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas, keeping you complete covered.
Explore the Last Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection Ever
Enter Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 4, the final offering to arrive from the pair’s fruitful, five-year partnership. Following the first drop from their fourth line in March, this extended delivery, also called “The Last Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection Ever,” marks a definite conclusion to the duo’s collaborative stint.
Kestin’s FW22 Collection Embraces Scottishness
Edinburgh-based menswear label Kestin has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. This time last year, the contemporary brand used renowned Serbian textile designer and painter, Bernat Klein, for inspiration and unveiled a collection that expressed human emotion through Klein’s view of color. However, this winter, Kestin looks to juxtapose the harshness of the season with a campaign that takes to life in the great outdoors — on the local Edinburgh coast and at the John Muir Way, East Lothian, Scotland.
Arc'teryx Drops GORE-TEX Infused RALLE Jackets
With its latest RALLE series, Arc’teryx reimagines its functional outerwear in sleek, effortless silhouettes that appeal to city dwellers with bustling lifestyles. The new RALLE series fully adopts 40D GORE-TEX fabric to enable techwear-level functionality. In the nature of GORE-TEX, every jacket from the series boasts excellent durability, and breathability as well as being completely wind and water-proof. Both lightweight and sleek, the RALLE jackets ensure the wearer full protection even on the coldest, rainiest days during winter.
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Lizzo ‘Twerks’ and Models Her New ‘Pet Me’ Yitty Collection in Cozy Maxi Dresses and Fuzzy Onesies
Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram. The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies. The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website, just in time for the holidays. The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and...
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
Jessica Simpson Packs A Punk Rock Punch in Leopard Platform Boots, Archive Chanel and Torn Denim
Jessica Simpson embodied ‘80s grunge glamour for her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon. Arriving for the occasion in Thousand Oaks, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a set of gray skinny jeans with distressed knees. Paired with the edgy denim were aviator sunglasses, a Pink Floyd T-shirt and a red leather trucker jacket. For a fashionable twist, Simpson carried an oversized leather tote bag from Chanel’s Egyptian-themed Pre-Fall 2019 collection; the metallic gold piece featured chain-accented straps, as well as a graffiti-esquie hieroglyph print. The shoe designer completed her outfit with layered gold and beaded rings, stacked bracelets...
Dua Lipa Is Bringing Back Maximalist Resort Wear
After nearly a year travelling the world, Dua Lipa in on the final leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. Before performing in Auckland, where she’s playing two back-to-back shows at the Spark Arena, she visited Waiheke Island by boat and posted pictures from her day trip on Instagram. Instagram...
Fall Fashion: The 12 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last month, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather looks like, there’s no harm in shopping for seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $20. For more fall essentials, read our roundups of cozy UGG boots, puff coats and parkas. Buy: Dokotoo Women Winter Fall Solid Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater $39.95 A chunky, cable knit sweater that will help you take on the...
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart"
Following an early look at an all-new Dunk High ‘85 “Valentine’s Day,” another seasonal offering now surfaces in the Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Heart.” While Valentine’s Day is traditionally seen as a celebration of romantic love, it can also be a day to express admiration and celebrate close friendships.
Perte D'ego FW22 Dresses for Brunch in Aspen
Born out of New Delhi, India, menswear imprint Perte D’ego operates under the creative jurisdiction of traditional design techniques, including intricate appliqué, hand dyeing, precise cutwork, hand embroideries and Zari weaving. After debuting an eclectic collection dedicated to summertime adventures in July, designer Utkarsh Mithas has made reservations in a slightly-colder destination for Fall/Winter 2022, with a line titled “Brunch in Aspen.”
Albion’s "Zoa" Collection Wants Life to Be Functional on and off Bike
London-based cycling label Albion has just presented its Fall/Winter 2022 collection — and it blends a selection of recycled materials with sustainable fabrics across a variety of outerwear styles. The new collection marks just over a year since Albion’s new lead designer, Raeburn, joined the team after he was...
Lenny Kravitz Goes Western in Shiny Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Nocheluna Sotol Tequila Presentation
Lenny Kravitz attended the presentation for his new tequila line in collaboration with Nocheluna in Mexico City yesterday. Looking as cool as ever, Kravitz appeared in an outfit styled around shiny garments and western footwear. The “Fly Away” singer wore a tailored black slightly sparkly blazer overtop a black low-cut top featuring gold accents that made the tee pop. For bottoms, Kravitz sported highly distressed black denim with a glossy finish seemingly painted on in erratic strokes. The record producer sported black alien-esque shades and stacked on silver chains, further packing on the bling. The multi-genre star has long since perfected his look....
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
