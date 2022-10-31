Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?
With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
Vols head coach Josh Heupel mentioned as option for open college football job
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was mentioned this week by Football Scoop’s John Brice as a potential option for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn is looking for a new head coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. Harsin, who arrived at Auburn after the 2020 season, went 9-12 in...
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
Auburn coaching search: Robert Griffin III names candidate Tigers should make 'an offer he can't deny'
Robert Griffin III has an idea on what Auburn should do after firing coach Bryan Harsin and he thinks the Tigers need to make some noise with their next hire. Jackson State’s Deion Sanders has been a hot commodity on the coaching market ever since his successful first season and big recruiting wins. In 2021, Sanders led his team to an 11-2 finish and had major recruiting wins against Power 5 programs in the offseason by picking up players like Travis Hunter, who was ranked as the best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports.
Auburn announces former player as interim head coach
Following the firing of Head Coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, an interim coach has been named for the remainder of the season.
Auburn football fans hope star Pike Road RB follows Lane Kiffin to AU from Ole Miss
Auburn football fans are hoping Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins will follow his Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who is rumored to be the top name to watch in the Tigers’ head coaching search, to the Plains following the 2022 season. Said search is now in progress...
Area Football Roundup: Playoffs Begin Friday
LEE COUNTY — The 2022 high school football regular season came to its official end last Friday night. Lee-Scott shut out Edgewood to cap off an undefeated season; Auburn, Beauregard and Glenwood continued their winning ways; and the playoff picture became all the more clearer. A number of local...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal
AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus pastor and Army veteran Roy Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus pastor and Army veteran who died on Sunday, Oct. 23. Roy Plummer was the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church. He passed away in his home at 84. Services for Plummer can be found below: Public Viewing at Faith Tabernacle […]
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
Auburn man arrested on fraud, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including theft and fraud. On October 28, Auburn police arrested 37-year-old Brandon Richard Morgan, of Auburn, on felony warrants charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
