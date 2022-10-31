ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

As RSV spreads among kids, what should parents look out for?

Orange County health officials on Monday declared a state of emergency over a serious rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which disproportionately affects kids, but the elderly can experience it too. It comes on top of the flu season and lingering COVID pandemic. Across Orange County, 95% of pediatric beds...
localocnews.com

Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Irvine police search for international grifter with sleight of hand skills

The Irvine Police Department is raising awareness of an international scam artist operating in the area and is asking for anyone with information about him to come forward. The thief, 24-year-old Retan Munteanu of Romania, has swindled businesses worldwide by making large cash purchases, then surreptitiously reclaiming some of the cash before leaving with the […]
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight

911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS News

Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell

Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
newsantaana.com

A candle started a fire at an apartment near Angels Community Park

Firefighters received a call for a fire in an apartment in the 200 block of N. Olive St. (near Angels Community Park) at 2:28 pm. On arrival, crews were informed by residents that everyone was out except for their bird. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
localocnews.com

Irvine Fine Arts Center’s 40th Annual Holiday Faire is November 5

The Irvine Fine Arts Center invites the community to the 40th annual Holiday Faire Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Great Park. An event that began as a home boutique and has since tripled in size, the Holiday Faire has become Irvine’s favorite destination to shop and support local artists, and expose new and established artists to a growing community.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks

LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

The SAPD commits to a Community Trust Building campaign

The Santa Ana Police Department is pleased to announce its commitment to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Community Trust Building Campaign. The campaign announced by IACP in 2022 commits police organizations across the globe to implement key policies and practices. These policies and practices represent six key focus areas essential to enhancing the trust and collaboration between communities and police. The six focus areas are Bias-free Policing, Use of Force, Leadership and Culture, Recruitment, Hiring and Retention, Victim Services, and Community Relations. The campaign encompasses 24 performance metrics outlined here.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy