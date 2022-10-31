Read full article on original website
kcrw.com
As RSV spreads among kids, what should parents look out for?
Orange County health officials on Monday declared a state of emergency over a serious rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which disproportionately affects kids, but the elderly can experience it too. It comes on top of the flu season and lingering COVID pandemic. Across Orange County, 95% of pediatric beds...
localocnews.com
Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
Irvine Police searching for fast-talking con man scamming Orange County businesses
The hunt is on for a slick, fast-talking con man accused of scamming businesses in Orange County.
Irvine police search for international grifter with sleight of hand skills
The Irvine Police Department is raising awareness of an international scam artist operating in the area and is asking for anyone with information about him to come forward. The thief, 24-year-old Retan Munteanu of Romania, has swindled businesses worldwide by making large cash purchases, then surreptitiously reclaiming some of the cash before leaving with the […]
newsantaana.com
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight
911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at...
CBS News
Hazmat team called to Mission Viejo for unknown smell
Orange County firefighters and a hazardous materials team are responding to the 26600 block of Plaza in Mission Viejo for an unknown smell. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, a 30-member crew arrived on the scene around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday. The first floor of the building is being evacuated.
newsantaana.com
A candle started a fire at an apartment near Angels Community Park
Firefighters received a call for a fire in an apartment in the 200 block of N. Olive St. (near Angels Community Park) at 2:28 pm. On arrival, crews were informed by residents that everyone was out except for their bird. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for...
localocnews.com
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day. The robbers were caught on the store’s surveillance video....
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police Dept. is conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday night
The Anaheim Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday (Nov 4), on Lincoln and East from 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M. We emphasize the preventable nature of drunk driving, reminding everyone to drive sober or designate a sober driver. Who will you...
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
localocnews.com
Irvine Fine Arts Center’s 40th Annual Holiday Faire is November 5
The Irvine Fine Arts Center invites the community to the 40th annual Holiday Faire Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Great Park. An event that began as a home boutique and has since tripled in size, the Holiday Faire has become Irvine’s favorite destination to shop and support local artists, and expose new and established artists to a growing community.
Real Tacoz to Expand to Fullerton
The Yorba Linda Concept’s Second Location to Open in the Next Few Months.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on Metro train tracks
LOS ANGELES – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
localocnews.com
The SAPD commits to a Community Trust Building campaign
The Santa Ana Police Department is pleased to announce its commitment to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Community Trust Building Campaign. The campaign announced by IACP in 2022 commits police organizations across the globe to implement key policies and practices. These policies and practices represent six key focus areas essential to enhancing the trust and collaboration between communities and police. The six focus areas are Bias-free Policing, Use of Force, Leadership and Culture, Recruitment, Hiring and Retention, Victim Services, and Community Relations. The campaign encompasses 24 performance metrics outlined here.
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Hawaiian Gardens
Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens.
