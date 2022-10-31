Read full article on original website
Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead
A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.
Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that resulted in several injuries Sunday evening. The crash is said to have happened at 7:52 p.m. on Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free the passengers trapped inside of one of the vehicles involved. None of the patients' status were immediately available. Authorities with Irvine Police Department are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
L.A. Weekly
Robert Woo Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on 10 Freeway [El Monte, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Cogswell Road. Around 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Cogswell. The events leading up to the crash still remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening...
localocnews.com
A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight
911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at one unit. They quickly forced entry and were able to knock down...
localocnews.com
Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine
Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
localocnews.com
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day. The robbers were caught on the store’s surveillance video....
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
2-year-old Girl Dead In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred at the Cross Creek Apartments on Creek Road. It was reported to the officials at 8.05 p.m.
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
Truck smashes through glass storefront in robbery of 4 scooters from Orange County shop
Robbers rammed a truck through the doors of an Orange County shop, stepping through the wreckage to make off with a handful of scooters.
L.A. Weekly
Divyaben Kiritkumar Bhatt Killed in Amazon Truck Accident on South Dale Avenue [Anaheim, CA]
83-Year-Old Woman Dies in Amazon Truck Collision near Orange Avenue. The fatal incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near Orange Avenue. According to reports, an Amazon Truck broadsided a Toyota Prius for reasons currently under investigation. Due to the impact of the collision, the Prius passenger sustained fatal injuries and was...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Police Investigating Deceased Person and Stabbing Halloween Morning
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating a deceased person near the intersection of Wardlow and Olive. The incident was reported just before 8:00am this morning. Witnesses said they saw a body sheild setup by the police. No other information was available. We are waiting on an update from LBPD with more details.
Irvine Police searching for fast-talking con man scamming Orange County businesses
The hunt is on for a slick, fast-talking con man accused of scamming businesses in Orange County.
Shooting at Covina Halloween Party Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized and two fatally wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in the city of Covina early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, just before 12:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
2urbangirls.com
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens near freeway
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
