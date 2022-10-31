Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that resulted in several injuries Sunday evening. The crash is said to have happened at 7:52 p.m. on Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free the passengers trapped inside of one of the vehicles involved. None of the patients' status were immediately available. Authorities with Irvine Police Department are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO