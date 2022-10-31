ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Seven people injured during multi-car crash in Irvine

Authorities are investigating a multi-car crash that resulted in several injuries Sunday evening. The crash is said to have happened at 7:52 p.m. on Irvine Boulevard and Modjeska, according to Orange County Fire Authority officials. Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to free the passengers trapped inside of one of the vehicles involved. None of the patients' status were immediately available. Authorities with Irvine Police Department are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash. 
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Santa Ana tonight

911 callers reported smoke alarms sounding and fire at a multi-unit residential complex at the 700 block of S. Euclid in Santa Ana tonight at at 6:40 p.m. OCFA and Fountain Valley Firefighters arrived to find flames at one unit. They quickly forced entry and were able to knock down...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine

Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
IRVINE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Police Investigating Deceased Person and Stabbing Halloween Morning

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating a deceased person near the intersection of Wardlow and Olive. The incident was reported just before 8:00am this morning. Witnesses said they saw a body sheild setup by the police. No other information was available. We are waiting on an update from LBPD with more details.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody

A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall

Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens near freeway

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
