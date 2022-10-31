ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Delight With 'Bride of Chucky' Costumes

By Lizzy Buczak
 2 days ago
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

They are spooky soulmates.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker channeled a horror classic for this year’s Halloween look.

While her sisters went all out with their costumes—Kylie Jenner made jaws drop as the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, while Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves as Mystique—Kravis opted for a perfect terrifying couple’s costume.

In new photos shared on Instagram, Kourtney rocked a black leather jacket and a white veil, along with dark makeup—including black lipstick—and a blonde wig to transform into the Bride of Chucky.

And naturally, Travis dressed up as Chucky, complete with the red wig, jean overalls, and sharp knife.

One of the photos in the gallery shows the couple walking hand-in-hand Kim’s haunted hallway, which means they attended Kim’s Halloween party over the weekend as the slasher film characters.

“You got your wish. You're mine now doll. And if you know what's good for you, you are going to love, honor, and obey!” Kourtney captioned the photo, quoting the iconic line from a pivotal scene in the 1998 movie.

Fans were obsessed with the looks, with one noting the look was “iconic” as another added that they “killed” the looks.

You can see the look for yourself here!

