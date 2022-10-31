Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Westport Town Clerk Office Open for Absentee Ballots on Saturday
Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Town Clerk’s office will be open on SATURDAY, November 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon to issue ABSENTEE BALLOTS for the STATE ELECTION of November 8, 2022. Absentee ballots will continue to be available through Monday, NOVEMBER 7th until...
Gift of Adoption Fund CT Chapter Building a Larger Presence in Fairfield County
Fairfield County, CT – One year ago, Sullivan joined his permanent family in Fairfield with the help of a Gift of Adoption grant. Christine and Ashby, and their 7-year-old son, Sawyer, knew they wanted to expand their family and have all the resources to share their lives and home with a 4th family member. The biggest hurdle for the mental health professional and small business owner was the upfront adoption fees. Ashby works for a nonprofit and Christine’s business was adversely affected by Covid. The $4,500 Gift of Adoption grant provided the final funds needed for the family to bring Sullivan home from Los Angeles shortly after his birth.
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Public Hearing on Wednesday - View Agenda
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting & Public Hearing on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Large Conference Room. **The Public Hearing will begin immediately at 7:30pm. 2. Set Special Town Meeting for ARPA Fund Allocations. 3. Parking Easement Request – Portion of Pound St...
Wilton First Selectwoman Update: Public Info Session on Proposed Cell Tower Tomorrow, NRVT North Loop Grant Award, Election and More!
Public Information Session-Proposed Cell Tower on School Road at the Bus Barn. On Wednesday, November 2nd, Verizon will hold an informational session for their proposed cell tower at the Bus Barn on School Road. Verizon officials will also answer questions. The meeting is at 7:00 p.m. in Rm 31 at the Comstock Community Center. If you are unable to attend in-person, you may participate via Zoom on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84432638840.
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest
The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
New York Tech Recognizes Ridgefield Student's Leadership
New York Tech recognizes the leadership of Ridgefield resident Austin Stietzel. New York Institute of Technology is proud to recognize the students who serve as executive board members for the university's many clubs and student organizations, including Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield. Stietzel serves as President for Institute of Electrical and...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Marta Muryn Portrait
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Marta Muryn...
Darien businesses join Tiny Miracle Foundations inaugural prematurity awareness campaign
Nearly 20 retail outlets will be home to The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s first-ever “Prematurity Awareness Campaign” this month. The community-wide campaign was created to generate visibility for the widespread incidence of premature births, while raising funds for Tiny Miracles programs for families of premature babies. “Prematurity impacts...
Harckham Secures $100K for New Westchester County Police Hazardous Response Vehicle
New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced today that he has secured $100,000 in state grant funding for Westchester County Police to purchase a new Hazardous Response Vehicle. The new vehicle, which has not been delivered yet, will replace the county’s existing heavy duty Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) Bomb Response Vehicle, a 2008 GMC Utility Truck.
Volunteers Need By Veterans Agency
The Putnam County NY Veterans Service Agency will be dismantling the Row of Honor along the shoreline of Lake Gleneida on Saturday, November 12. The Flags will be stored for the winter with tattered ones being retired and replaced. Volunteers will be meeting at 9 AM across from George’s Place on Rt 52 (Gleneida Ave).
New Milford Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced
The votes are in! New Milford Parks & Recreation announced the winners for this year's scarecrow contest!. * Most Original winner is Jennifer Tomascak with a stranger things themed scarecrow. * New Milford Proud winner is Becky Passero with a Sarah Noble-themed scarecrow. * People's Choice winner is Girl Scout...
Fairfield to Hold "How To" Workshop on Accessory Apts.
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield will hold a workshop on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), more commonly known as accessory or “in-law” apartments, beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 14, at the Fairfield Museum & History Center, located at 320 Beach Road. The workshop is free and open to the public, and is being co-hosted by the Town of Fairfield Affordable Housing Committee and Fairfield Senior Advocates.
Charles Shaw of Milford Interns at St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
Charles Shaw of Milford Interns at St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Shaw, a member of St. Lawrence University's Class of 2022, feels that he has found a home in the North Country. After four years at St. Lawrence, he wanted to give back to the surrounding community. That's...
Earth Animal Kicks Off The 15th Annual Mitten Project Supporting CT Foodshare
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The company’s commitment to supporting families in its community heightens during times of crisis. Due to COVID-19 and the striking downward trend of the economy, the number of people in need from Connecticut has increased by 44% due to lost jobs and income. This means 400,000 people are now food insecure due to the pandemic. As a result, families – many with young children - have turned to the Connecticut Foodshare (CFS) for assistance for the first time.
Maritime Gala Raises Over $400,000 to Support Aquarium
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s annual gala, Seas the Night, was held on Thursday, October 27, raising over $400,000 in support of critical funds the Aquarium’s living exhibits, award-winning STEM-based education programs, and groundbreaking conservation initiatives protecting Long Island Sound. Seas the Night is the first gala held...
Stamford Family Starts Distribution of Ultra-Premium Water from Alabama Aquifer
A Stamford family has started a distribution company that will be the exclusive provider of ultra-premium water drawn from an Alabama aquifer and is touted as the purest on the commercial market. KAO Distribution, headed by Khairi, Anisa and Omar Fortt, will lead the business that distributes Eleven86 Real Artesian...
2022 New Canaan Culture Guide has Arrived!
New Canaan’s Tourism and Economic Development and Advisory Committee is pleased to present the 2022 New Canaan Culture Guide – click here. Whether you are a new-comer to New Canaan, or a visitor, or a long-time resident looking for new activities in your community – this guide to Culture In New Canaan opens the door to the wide variety of not-for-profit venues and organizations that make our town so special.
Excited Community Members Attend Bethel Library's Open House Unveiling Renovations!
With approximately 100 people in attendance, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 pm to 4 pm, the Bethel Public Library opened its recently renovated Teenspace and expanded Project Lab to the community. The day began with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D-2) and the Friends of...
Westport Police to Hold Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive to Benefit Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center & Westport Human Services
The Westport Police Department and Stop & Shop supermarket will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Holiday” Food Drive. All donations will directly support Homes with Hope’s Food Pantry located at the Gillespie Center, Westport, CT, and Westport Human Services’ Food Pantry. Westport Human Services collaborates with Homes...
Young's of Ridgefield joins forces with Ridgefield scout to create Fence of Community
Young’s of Ridgefield recently joined forces with James Dunphy, a Boy Scout in Ridgefield’s Troop 76, to bring shade to the bocce courts at Founders Hall. James, a senior at Ridgefield High School, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his Eagle Scout project. He installed two beautiful new pergolas to provide much-needed shade to the bocce-playing members at Founder’s Hall.
