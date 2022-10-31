ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

KVOE

AVILA MURDER: Arraignment ahead for Garcia in May

Arraignment is coming next spring in the case of an Emporia man accused of killing another over five years ago. Samuel Garcia will be arraigned May 4, barring schedule adjustments or other developments, after a preliminary hearing that started Monday. Garcia is accused of shooting Jesus Avila near Emporia in...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead Thursday in aggravated child endangerment case; pretrial coming in aggravated kidnap case

Sentencing is planned Thursday morning for a woman who pleaded no contest to aggravated child endangerment earlier this fall. Selena Garcia was first accused of aggravated child endangerment, drug and paraphernalia possession and both battery and interference on law enforcement after an alleged incident in early July. As part of a plea agreement in early September, all but the child endangerment charges were dropped.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

North Carolina man charged with aggravated indecent liberties in Wabaunsee County after alleged incident on Halloween

Wabaunsee County authorities say a North Carolina man tried to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were made aware of a possible child exploitation effort on Halloween. Deputies and Wabaunsee County detectives went to the 400 block of East Flint Hills Drive at Lake Wabaunsee, where they met 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield of Henderson, North Carolina.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police attempt to identify person killed by train

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a person died after being hit by a train just after midnight Tuesday. According to Deputy Abigail Christian, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call that a train hit a pedestrian near N.W. 13th Street and N.W. Valencia Road. The Dover […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Missing goats? The Shawnee County Sheriff has them

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A search is underway in Shawnee County after a deputy responded to a call Halloween night in the 1400 block of S.W. Indian Hills Road. The sheriff’s office said someone called in after they found two goats. The two goats were caught by the Shawnee County Animal Control Officer, who is […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a Kansas child he met online. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 31, officials responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Dr. at Lake Wabaunsee with reports of possible child sexual exploitation.
HENDERSON, NC
WIBW

4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Former Osage County woman sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for role in developing Islamic State all-female unit

A woman with Osage County connections has received a lengthy sentence in federal prison for her role in developing terrorism. Allison Fluke-Ekren, age 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she led an all-female battalion in the Islamic State, including girls as young as 10 years old. Training sessions included use of automatic weapons, grenades and suicide belts.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

HAY BALE FIRE: Lyon County Crime Stoppers opens possibility of reward as investigation continues

As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health

A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS

