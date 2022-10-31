Read full article on original website
KVOE
AVILA MURDER: Arraignment ahead for Garcia in May
Arraignment is coming next spring in the case of an Emporia man accused of killing another over five years ago. Samuel Garcia will be arraigned May 4, barring schedule adjustments or other developments, after a preliminary hearing that started Monday. Garcia is accused of shooting Jesus Avila near Emporia in...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead Thursday in aggravated child endangerment case; pretrial coming in aggravated kidnap case
Sentencing is planned Thursday morning for a woman who pleaded no contest to aggravated child endangerment earlier this fall. Selena Garcia was first accused of aggravated child endangerment, drug and paraphernalia possession and both battery and interference on law enforcement after an alleged incident in early July. As part of a plea agreement in early September, all but the child endangerment charges were dropped.
Sheriff working to ID suspect in alleged Kansas theft case
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and asking the public for help to identify a possible suspect. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a subject and truck, according to a social media report. Investigators would like to speak with this individual regarding...
KVOE
Hearings ahead in Lyon County District Court for cases involving allegations of mistreating dependent adult, attempted aggravated robbery
A preliminary hearing is on the Lyon County docket Wednesday for a man accused of aggravated battery and mistreating a dependent adult. Mark Pursifull is set to appear in court at 3 pm. Pursifull was formally charged after at least one alleged incident between Aug. 16-22. Case details have not...
KVOE
North Carolina man charged with aggravated indecent liberties in Wabaunsee County after alleged incident on Halloween
Wabaunsee County authorities say a North Carolina man tried to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were made aware of a possible child exploitation effort on Halloween. Deputies and Wabaunsee County detectives went to the 400 block of East Flint Hills Drive at Lake Wabaunsee, where they met 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield of Henderson, North Carolina.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers begins new suspect search, announces discovery of second suspect
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has announced the discovery of one suspect and a new search for a suspect. Crime Stoppers says 26-year-old Adena Masters has been located, although it does not say she has been confined. In early September, Crime Stoppers announced a search for Masters on suspicion of warrants for failing to abide.
Police attempt to identify person killed by train
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a person died after being hit by a train just after midnight Tuesday. According to Deputy Abigail Christian, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call that a train hit a pedestrian near N.W. 13th Street and N.W. Valencia Road. The Dover […]
Missing goats? The Shawnee County Sheriff has them
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A search is underway in Shawnee County after a deputy responded to a call Halloween night in the 1400 block of S.W. Indian Hills Road. The sheriff’s office said someone called in after they found two goats. The two goats were caught by the Shawnee County Animal Control Officer, who is […]
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
WIBW
N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a Kansas child he met online. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 31, officials responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Dr. at Lake Wabaunsee with reports of possible child sexual exploitation.
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
KVOE
Former Osage County woman sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for role in developing Islamic State all-female unit
A woman with Osage County connections has received a lengthy sentence in federal prison for her role in developing terrorism. Allison Fluke-Ekren, age 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting she led an all-female battalion in the Islamic State, including girls as young as 10 years old. Training sessions included use of automatic weapons, grenades and suicide belts.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
KVOE
HAY BALE FIRE: Lyon County Crime Stoppers opens possibility of reward as investigation continues
As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
KVOE
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
WIBW
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
