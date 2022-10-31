As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO