Muleshoe, TX

Severe storm chances in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Attention is still drawn towards Thursday nights T-Storm chance. Models continue to struggle with storm initiation but given the vigorous strength of this upper-level storm system, T-Storms of some kind are still expected to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the severe weather threat to...
System error leads to lockdown at Heritage Hills Elementary, officials say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Heritage Hills Elementary was placed in lockdown due to an error in the school's emergency system, officials reported Tuesday. According to the school's Facebook page, emergency personnel are opening classrooms. Officials have also confirmed that there is no threat and are working to determine what...
Oklahoma AG O'Connor files enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocallers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor announced he is filing enforcement actions against two companies who are allegedly routing illegal robocalls. AG O'Connor and the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force has filed for a court order compelling the production of information from two voice service providers over their alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.
Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Kevin Stitt's bid for re-election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has picked up an endorsement from his Florida counterpart. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he is endorsing Stitt in his bid for re-election. “Governor Kevin Stitt has been a fierce fighter against the radical left, protecting and promoting our...
Poll: Republicans leading Oklahoma Senate races, State Superintendent a toss up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One week out from the Midterm elections, and we're getting new polling data on some key races in Oklahoma. The latest numbers from Oklahoma-based Ascend Action show the closely-watched State Superintendent of Public Education race could come down to the wire. New data released to FOX 25 on October 31 shows Republican Ryan Walters with a narrow one-point lead over Democrat Jena Nelson, 42-41. Around 17% of voters remain undecided in the race.
