OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One week out from the Midterm elections, and we're getting new polling data on some key races in Oklahoma. The latest numbers from Oklahoma-based Ascend Action show the closely-watched State Superintendent of Public Education race could come down to the wire. New data released to FOX 25 on October 31 shows Republican Ryan Walters with a narrow one-point lead over Democrat Jena Nelson, 42-41. Around 17% of voters remain undecided in the race.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO