Coxsackie man charged in fatal Route 9W car crash
CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Coxsackie man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Route 9W in Athens . The Greene County Sheriff's Office said John Peterson, 35, was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court on October 25.
On September 24 around 6 p.m., Peterson allegedly crossed over into the southbound lane on Route 9W and hit a 2004 Honda Accord head-on. The driver of the Honda, Danielle McKenna, 41, of Cairo, was pronounced dead on scene. Peterson was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.
Charges
- Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)
- Felony DWI
- Felony DWAI Drugs
- Reckless driving
- Several vehicle and traffic law violations
Peterson was remanded to the Greene County Jail with $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond. He is due back to court on a later date.
