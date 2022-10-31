Coxsackie man charged in fatal Route 9W car crash

CATSKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Coxsackie man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Route 9W in Athens . The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said John Peterson, 35, was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court on October 25.

On September 24 around 6 p.m., Peterson allegedly crossed over into the southbound lane on Route 9W and hit a 2004 Honda Accord head-on. The driver of the Honda, Danielle McKenna, 41, of Cairo, was pronounced dead on scene. Peterson was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Charges

Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

Felony DWI

Felony DWAI Drugs

Reckless driving

Several vehicle and traffic law violations

Peterson was remanded to the Greene County Jail with $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond. He is due back to court on a later date.

