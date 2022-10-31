Guilford Field Hockey Taking 13-Game Win Streak Into SCC Semis; Girls’ Swimming and Diving Completes Undefeated Regular Season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
zip06.com
Guilford Girls’ Cross Country Claims Second-Straight State Title
For the second year in a row and the 12th time overall, the Guilford’ girls cross country team has won a state title following its first-place finish in the Class MM State Championship at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. After dealing with injuries to many runners throughout the season, the Grizzlies defeated the odds and came out on top at the state meet.
zip06.com
Haddam-Killingworth Three-Peats as Class SS State Champs
One week after winning its second-straight Shoreline Conference title, the Haddam-Killingworth girls’ cross country team showed up in a big way for the Class SS State Championship that was hosted at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. The Cougars finished in first place as a team at the meet to claim their third-consecutive state crown and the sixth in program history.
zip06.com
Three Branford Teams Advance in SCC Tourney; Cross Country Squads Hit the Trails at States
The Branford girls’ volleyball gained a split of its last two regular-season matches before earning a win versus North Haven in the Southern Connecticut Conference Tournament last week. With their overall record of 11-9, the Hornets will get ready to face Amity in the conference quarterfinals this week. Branford...
zip06.com
H-K Football Posts 50-Point Win Over Coginchaug Co-op; Girls’ Volleyball Competing in Shorelines This Week
The Haddam-Killingworth football team hosted Coginchaug/Hale-Ray/East Hampton (C/H-R/EH) for a divisional game on Oct. 28. The Cougars posted a 56-6 win over the Blue Devils at H-K High School to improve their overall record to 4-2 with a mark of 3-2 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year. C/H-R/EH moved to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the division with the loss.
zip06.com
Warriors Take First Defeat with 28-27 Loss to Cromwell-Portland; Several Teams Ready to Compete in Postseason
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against divisional rival Cromwell-Portland (C-P) in battle of undefeated teams last week. The Warriors took a 28-27 defeat against the Panthers at Pierson Park in Cromwell to put their overall record to 5-1 with a mark of 4-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year. C-P now stands at 7-0 overall to go with a record of 6-0 in the division.
zip06.com
Morgan Boys’ Soccer Blanks Cromwell in Shoreline Tourney Opener; Girls’ Soccer Finishes Regular Season With a Couple of Shutouts
The Morgan boys’ soccer team closed out the 2022 regular season by posting a shutout victory over Hale-Ray and then blanked Cromwell in a Shoreline Conference Tournament quarterfinal game last week. The Huskies have an overall record of 13-3-1 as they get ready to face Old Saybrook in the Shoreline semifinals.
zip06.com
Knights’ Field Hockey Prevails in Regular-Season Finale; Boys’ Soccer Plays Harding to a 1-1 Draw
The Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) field hockey team hosted non-conference opponent Waterford for its last match of the regular season on Oct. 26. The Knights notched a 3-0 victory versus Waterford at Westbrook High School to cap off regular-season action with an overall record of 8-6-2. W-OL scored the first goal...
zip06.com
Easties Building for a Bright Future on the Field
Head Coach Jake Callahan and the East Haven boys’ soccer team wrapped up the 2022 season by earning a 2-2 draw against Platt Tech in a road game on Oct. 27. This marked the second tie of the year for the Yellowjackets and was an improvement from when they took a 5-3 loss to the Panthers in the teams’ first meeting earlier in the season.
zip06.com
Korenovsky Competes in State Cross Country Meet; Girls’ Volleyball, Soccer Complete Seasons
Junior Melania Korenovky hit the trails to run in the Class MM State Championship on behalf of the East Haven girls’ cross country program last week. Korenovsky finished in 75th place for the Yellowjackets when the Class MM state meet took place at Wickham Park in Manchester on Oct. 20.
sheltonherald.com
Immaculate sits out boys hockey season; Wilton returns; Eastern CT, Fairfield opt out of tournament
While other boys hockey teams’ schedules are populating the CIAC’s website, one team’s slate is disappearing: Immaculate will not ice a boys hockey team this winter. Athletic director Nelson Mingachos said the school had about a dozen students interested, and four of them were goalies. “It was...
zip06.com
Champs!
The Guilford girls cross country defended its state title by recording a first-place performance at the Class MM State Championship meet hosted at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. Summer Mangan, Ciara Davenport, Clara Laughlin, Clara Gahm, Daniela Selig and Ana Sadlon received this medals from a CIAC official. See more...
University of Connecticut
UConn Football Announces Future Games With UMass & Sacred Heart
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut football team has entered into an agreement to play five games against the University of Massachusetts through the 2027 season. The Huskies also announced the date for the game against Sacred Heart University during the 2023 season, completing next year's schedule. UConn...
trumbulltimes.com
Looking back at No. 1 vs. No. 2 Connecticut high school football games
When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
zip06.com
Country School Girls’ Cross Country Places 1st at Wickham Invitational
Fielding one of the smallest teams in a competition that involved 16 schools, the girls’ cross country squad from The Country School in Madison kept its two-season undefeated streak alive by finishing in first place at the prestigious Wickham Invitational on Oct. 8, accomplishing a feat that no Country School team had ever previously achieved. In the girls’ race, which brought together teams from Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, the Country School’s runners narrowly defeated perennial powerhouses that featured more than 50 athletes, compared to the nine Owls who toed the line at the meet.
Yale Daily News
Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release
Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
zip06.com
Adams Middle School Cross Country Sees Success at Old Saybrook Invitational
The Adams Middle School boys’ cross country team took first place at the Old Saybrook Invitational on Oct. 26. The team secured placed 2 through 6 in the race to cap off an undefeated season this year. The Adams Middle School girls’ cross country team finished in second place...
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
zip06.com
A Piece of Guilford History Rediscovered
Guilford’s connection to the first school to specifically mentor and school deaf students has been rediscovered thanks to the efforts of a local couple intent on ensuring that the town’s past is not forgotten. Nancy and Jonathan Bishop recently alerted town officials not only to this “lost” piece of history, but also to a monument that, until recently, was hidden by overgrown brush on the town’s main thoroughfare.
Police were called to little league game over argument involving state rep. candidate
A candidate for state representative was involved in a little league argument that eventually resulted in police showing up. The post Police were called to little league game over argument involving state rep. candidate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
