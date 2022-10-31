Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
West Virginia inmate sent death threats to judge
An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, a maximum security prison in West Virginia, has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and the judge's family.
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter. “The biggest issues? Inflation and the economy,” […]
What is West Virginia Amendment 4?
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 929; 8 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 1, 2022, there are currently 929 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,530 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
woay.com
National Task Force files enforcement actions against 2 alleged illegal robocallers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. Targets of the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force investigation are Michael Lansky LLC conducting business as Avid Telecom...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow
CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
woay.com
Manchin encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance during Affordable Care Act open enrollment period
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period that will continue until January 15. Open Enrollment kicked off yesterday and residents that enroll or change their coverage by December 15...
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
woay.com
WVU experts share information to prevent potential tridemic
Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – A rise in respiratory illnesses nationwide leads health experts at West Virginia University to notify the public of “tridemic,” widespread occurrences of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). After two mild flu seasons, credited to COVID-19 safety guidelines like masking and social...
West Virginia Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online
Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule could make it easier for people to manage those costs. The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the so-called 'Funeral Rule', which controls where and how prices are listed.
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
West Virginia lawyer says she’s being harassed
UPDATE: Anthony Ashby has released the following statement to 7News. I have 2 boys and 2 girls with one of them being autistic and I work full time. I don’t make a lot of money but I was doing well enough at one point to start looking into possibly buying a house. I had an issue […]
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
WSAZ
Cabell County Sheriff gives heads up about delinquent tax change
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle is giving a heads up to taxpayers to stay on top of their property taxes. There’s a new system for handling delinquent properties that allows for less time for error if you don’t pay. Every year, Zerkle’s office is...
Comments / 0