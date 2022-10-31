ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

woay.com

DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
woay.com

National Task Force files enforcement actions against 2 alleged illegal robocallers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announces the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. Targets of the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force investigation are Michael Lansky LLC conducting business as Avid Telecom...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow

CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out

The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
woay.com

WVU experts share information to prevent potential tridemic

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – A rise in respiratory illnesses nationwide leads health experts at West Virginia University to notify the public of “tridemic,” widespread occurrences of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). After two mild flu seasons, credited to COVID-19 safety guidelines like masking and social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE

