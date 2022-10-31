Read full article on original website
Weymouth man admits to shooting gun at girlfriend and responding State Police
A Weymouth Township man admitted Wednesday that he fired a gun at his girlfriend and responding police during a domestic incident in 2020. James Weinerman, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. He faces eight years in prison under the plea agreement, which requires him to serve...
NECN
Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA
A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered
The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found. Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were...
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
Veronica Goncalves was 48 years old, a mother of two, and a grandmother of one. Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, a Brockton mother, on Wednesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday night. The DA’s Office said 56 year-old Joao Correia is in...
Easton Police Shooting Injures Two
EASTON — An Easton police officer has been placed on paid leave after he fired his service weapon during a house call for a reported disturbance on Friday night, injuring two people — one of whom police said was holding a knife. Police said in a release that...
Fall River Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Assaulting Veteran
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a man accused of assaulting police supporters outside the city police department on Saturday — one of whom, an elderly veteran, has previously been the alleged victim of an assault due to politics. Police said at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday,...
WCVB
Man arrested for woman's murder in 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing, DA says
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man is in custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to the district attorney. Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz said 56-year-old Joao Correia was arrested Wednesday night and is currently in custody at a hospital in critical condition.
whdh.com
Lynn Police involved in standoff situation
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
Easton man charged with assault after police-involved shooting
The man was wounded Friday night after an officer fired his weapon during an incident at his Central Street home.
whdh.com
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
Police identify man shot by Mass. police officer during domestic violence call
A man who was shot by a Massachusetts police officer after authorities said he was armed with a knife during a Friday night domestic violence incident in Easton has been identified by officials. Dwayne Gervais, 34, of Easton, was identified as the person said to be armed with a knife...
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
Man arrested on I-84 in Sturbridge for $200K worth of ketamine
A New York man was arrested in Sturbridge Sunday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in State Police finding more than 6.5 kilograms of ketamine.
whdh.com
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin
FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Fall River Police Search for Missing Teen
FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is missing and considered to be in danger, according to police. He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.
whdh.com
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man allegedly drag racing involved in 5-car crash that injures 7, one fatality
A Massachusetts man was involved in a five-car crash that may have been related to drag racing early Sunday. The crash occurred on Sargent Drive around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The New Haven Police Department is investigating whether the incident was related to drag racing. The driver was identified as 30-year-old...
1420 WBSM
