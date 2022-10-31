ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA

A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
BROCKTON, MA
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
METHUEN, MA
Easton Police Shooting Injures Two

EASTON — An Easton police officer has been placed on paid leave after he fired his service weapon during a house call for a reported disturbance on Friday night, injuring two people — one of whom police said was holding a knife. Police said in a release that...
EASTON, MA
Lynn Police involved in standoff situation

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
LYNN, MA
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
EASTON, MA
Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store

MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
MASHPEE, MA
Fall River Police Search for Missing Teen

FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is missing and considered to be in danger, according to police. He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.
FALL RIVER, MA
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
BOSTON, MA
