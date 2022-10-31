ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
Q97.9

Maine May Have Been Home to One of the First Carousels in the United States

It turns out that one of the first operating carousels in the United States was in Maine...or was it?. According to the Maine Memory Network, the Palace Playland amusement park at Old Orchard Beach first opened in 1902. One of the park's most popular attractions was Noah's Ark, a "kid-friendly, boat-shaped funhouse with hand-carved figures of Noah and his family." Near the beloved ride was a carousel, supposedly one of the oldest in the country.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Great Vermont Flood of 1927 impacted western parts of New Hampshire

What is commonly known as the Great Vermont Flood of 1927 gave the western half of New Hampshire quite a bit of rainfall as well. A slow-moving area of low pressure moving up the coast delivered over a foot of rain in just a few days that caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks quickly. The rushing waters washed out bridges, road embankments, houses, buildings and farmlands.
VERMONT STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Can You Correctly Spell This Word Only People in Maine Commonly Misspell?

I get it, words can be hard to spell at times. Trust me, the number of times I rely on the red line when I misspell a word or even just auto-correct, in general, is crazy. If you read my articles before everything was spellchecked, you would think I never picked up a book in my life (which to be honest, I love to read, just cannot spell to save my life).
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

See What House Had the Best Halloween Décor in New Hampshire

The older I get, the more I realize the importance of Halloween. Christmas is everyone's favorite holiday, right? I know, not everyone, but definitely the majority of people. Wherever you drive in late November and December, there are Christmas lights, beautiful décor, and colors of white and red. It is magical.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You

One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Can You Guess the Most Stereotypical Maine Meal?

When you think of ‘Maine’, what do you think about? Delicate blueberries getting cooked into pies? Lobsters turning red as you boil them in hot water? Baked beans at a local bean suppah?. Our state is known for a lot of things and these things are known to...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Lady Gaga NOT Coming To Maine In December

Given the number of pranks we have heard about today, it feels more like April Fool's Day than Halloween. If you are a fan of country music, you may have heard the rumor that Morgan Wallen, one of the biggest country stars today, is supposedly coming to Maine on March 31st, 2023. Well, according to the Maine Savings Amphitheater, the venue where he was supposedly performing, it is just a scam. If he is coming to Maine in 2023 (he has yet to announce any touring plans), it definitely won't be when there is still snow on the ground.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs. The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.
VERMONT STATE
Q97.9

Why Are Hot Dogs in Maine Red?

When you think about summertime here in Maine, you often think about lobster rolls, baseball, cold beers, lake time, and red hot dogs. Those new to the state may be caught off guard when they see a bright red hot dog, a form of meat that is literally a bright, almost fluorescent red. Some people will even debate that they must be insanely unhealthy for you because the color doesn’t look natural.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy