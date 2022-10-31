Read full article on original website
Westport Town-wide Curbside Leaf Collection Begins Nov. 7 and Extended Hours at Brush Facility
The Department of Public Works will begin curbside leaf collection on Monday, November 7. All leaves must be placed in biodegradable paper bags safely near the curb of a Town street by December 5 to guarantee pick-up. Residents living on private streets must place their leaves behind the curb of an intersecting Town roadway. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up as the composting process cannot handle plastic.
Gift of Adoption Fund CT Chapter Building a Larger Presence in Fairfield County
Fairfield County, CT – One year ago, Sullivan joined his permanent family in Fairfield with the help of a Gift of Adoption grant. Christine and Ashby, and their 7-year-old son, Sawyer, knew they wanted to expand their family and have all the resources to share their lives and home with a 4th family member. The biggest hurdle for the mental health professional and small business owner was the upfront adoption fees. Ashby works for a nonprofit and Christine’s business was adversely affected by Covid. The $4,500 Gift of Adoption grant provided the final funds needed for the family to bring Sullivan home from Los Angeles shortly after his birth.
Road Closure necessitates temporary Polling places for Early Voting which continues through Sunday
Due to the announced closure of Route 52 for the funeral services of Monsignor Anthony Marchitelli, the Putnam County Board of Elections Commissioners Catherine P. Croft and Kelly K. Primavera have announced the following additional Early Voting poll location for the 2022 General Election:. Putnam County Board of Elections at...
Fairfield to Hold "How To" Workshop on Accessory Apts.
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield will hold a workshop on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), more commonly known as accessory or “in-law” apartments, beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 14, at the Fairfield Museum & History Center, located at 320 Beach Road. The workshop is free and open to the public, and is being co-hosted by the Town of Fairfield Affordable Housing Committee and Fairfield Senior Advocates.
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest
The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Start of Annual Leaf Pickup
Mayor Benjamin G. Blake announced today that the annual citywide Leaf Pickup Program will run from Wednesday, November 16, 2022 through Wednesday, December 14, 2022. During this time leaf pickup will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. As in past years, only leaves placed in paper bags will be collected. Leaves...
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Public Hearing on Wednesday - View Agenda
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting & Public Hearing on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Large Conference Room. **The Public Hearing will begin immediately at 7:30pm. 2. Set Special Town Meeting for ARPA Fund Allocations. 3. Parking Easement Request – Portion of Pound St...
Five Animals Announce Candidacy in Race for Mayor of CT’s Beardsley Zoo
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Five animal candidates are vying for the much sought-after title of Mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. This important election will decide the Zoo’s third Mayor, the highest-ranking animal official who will showcase the important role of animal ambassadors. Last year’s winner, Harry the Guinea hog, became a father of eight during his term, but a litter of piglets didn’t stop him from fulfilling his mayoral duties.
Harckham Secures $100K for New Westchester County Police Hazardous Response Vehicle
New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced today that he has secured $100,000 in state grant funding for Westchester County Police to purchase a new Hazardous Response Vehicle. The new vehicle, which has not been delivered yet, will replace the county’s existing heavy duty Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) Bomb Response Vehicle, a 2008 GMC Utility Truck.
Earth Animal Kicks Off The 15th Annual Mitten Project Supporting CT Foodshare
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The company’s commitment to supporting families in its community heightens during times of crisis. Due to COVID-19 and the striking downward trend of the economy, the number of people in need from Connecticut has increased by 44% due to lost jobs and income. This means 400,000 people are now food insecure due to the pandemic. As a result, families – many with young children - have turned to the Connecticut Foodshare (CFS) for assistance for the first time.
New Milford Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced
The votes are in! New Milford Parks & Recreation announced the winners for this year's scarecrow contest!. * Most Original winner is Jennifer Tomascak with a stranger things themed scarecrow. * New Milford Proud winner is Becky Passero with a Sarah Noble-themed scarecrow. * People's Choice winner is Girl Scout...
Darien businesses join Tiny Miracle Foundations inaugural prematurity awareness campaign
Nearly 20 retail outlets will be home to The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s first-ever “Prematurity Awareness Campaign” this month. The community-wide campaign was created to generate visibility for the widespread incidence of premature births, while raising funds for Tiny Miracles programs for families of premature babies. “Prematurity impacts...
Luke Boylan launches GivingArt and supports Rides for Ridgefield
Purchase a beautiful Ridgefield poster and help support Rides for Ridgefield!. Luke Boylan, founder of GivingArt has an online platform offering Ridgefield-themed posters designed by local artist Paul Siegel. With every purchase, Luke will donate 30% of the proceeds to Rides for Ridgefield!. Check out the GivingArt collection here. Learn...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Marta Muryn Portrait
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Marta Muryn...
As County Residents Face Rising Heat Prices, County Executive Latimer Announces Suspension of Sales Tax on Home Energy Costs
As County Residents Face Rising Heat Prices, County Executive Latimer Announces Suspension of Sales Tax on Home Energy Costs. View full press conference here: https://youtu.be/zUeO-PC0LRk. Ensuring residents aren’t left out in the cold, and can save some much needed dollars during the Winter months, County Executive George Latimer proposed –...
Ridgefield CERT Winter Weather Prep Check List
Falling temperatures and winter weather can bring snowy, icy conditions, nor’easters, blizzards, strong winds, and the potential for power outages. The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) recommends implementing a home inspection checklist to do a home now in preparation for the winter weather season. (Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on all equipment.)
Halloween 2022 in Ridgefield is Pure MAGIC!
On a seasonably warm Halloween evening, Trick or Treaters were out in full force in our Halloween-loving community!. Photographer and writer, Jessica Collins captured Ridgefield's Halloween magic last night both in downtown Ridgefield and in mini-Halloweenville, New Street. Once again, Bill Franzen re-created his Nightmare on New Street prompting police...
Young's of Ridgefield joins forces with Ridgefield scout to create Fence of Community
Young’s of Ridgefield recently joined forces with James Dunphy, a Boy Scout in Ridgefield’s Troop 76, to bring shade to the bocce courts at Founders Hall. James, a senior at Ridgefield High School, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his Eagle Scout project. He installed two beautiful new pergolas to provide much-needed shade to the bocce-playing members at Founder’s Hall.
Milford Police announce Stuff-a-Cruiser Gift Drive
Milford Police will host a Stuff-a-Cruiser Gift Drive to benefit the Town of New Milford Social Services Santa Fund on Saturday, December 10 from 9am to 2pm at Kohl's and Big Lots in New Milford. Gift suggestions include toys, gift cards, movie gift certificates, jackets, scarves, gloves, hats, backpacks, school...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Dehlia's Restaurant!
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Dehlia's Restaurant!
