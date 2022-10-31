Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Truck crash claims life in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A driver died after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Tuesday afternoon where U.S. Route 60 exits Interstate 77 heading out of Charleston. State police troopers said the wreck occurred at shortly after 3 p.m. The exit that takes traffic into eastern...
Metro News
Foster steps down from Putnam County Commission
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned effective Tuesday. Foster, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016, said he decided to resign after a discussion last Friday with the Secretary of State’s Office concerning his recent move to Tennessee. Longtime Putnam County Prosecutor...
Metro News
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
Metro News
Kroger announces closure of Gassaway store
GASSAWAY, W.Va. — Kroger announced Monday that it will close its store in Gassaway in January. The store has been located in the Braxton County community for more than 40 years. Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Lori Raya said in a news release that closing any store is difficult and...
Metro News
BridgeValley agrees to sell former WVU Tech residence hall
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
Metro News
Putnam County Commission won’t fill vacancy caused by Foster resignation
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County will finish 2022 with only two county commissioners. A day after the resignation of Commissioner Ron Foster, Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore said he’s inclined to leave the position vacant until the newly-elected commissioner comes on board on Jan. 1, 2023. “I...
Metro News
American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
Metro News
Frankfort & Winfield cruising into postseason play (Class AA Week 11 preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of play in Class AA regular season football. The 102nd East-West Game in Fairmont is one of the significant games across West Virginia.
Metro News
ATV crash claims life in Putnam County
POCA, W.Va. — A man was killed Monday evening in an ATV crash in Putnam County. Putnam County deputies said the crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the Poca area along Harmons Creek Road. The ATV had apparently overturned. The man’s body was found in the creek.
Metro News
Marshall blanks James Madison
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Matthew Bell and Joao Souza each scored a goal to lead No. 5 Marshall past James Madison, 2-0, in Sun Belt Conference play Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex. The win secured Marshall (10-2-3, 4-1-3 Sun Belt) the No. 2 seed for the...
Metro News
Marshall gets past Pikeville 83-69 in final exhibition ahead of regular season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall worked its way to a comfortable lead in the second half before Pikeville found a bit of an offensive stride in the closing 10 minutes, but the Thundering Herd prevailed, 83-69, Wednesday night in front of 3,719 fans at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall closes the...
Metro News
MSAC title game set for Week 11 (Class AAA preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football regular season in Class AAA. Huntington (8-1) visits Hurricane (8-1) in the game that will determine the winner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Metro News
Monarchs’ ability to stretch the field has Herd’s attention
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall football is hopeful for yet another turnaround in what has been a topsy-turvy 2022 season. This time, the Herd looks to get back on the winning track when it travels to Norfolk, Va. to take on Old Dominion. Saturday’s game kicks off at 2 p.m....
Metro News
MEC This Week – Episode 10 “Yellow Jackets and Golden Eagles swarm”
Another busy week and weekend in the Mountain East Conference. Travis Jones and Taylor Kennedy were joined this week by Bryan Poore, West Virginia State men’s head basketball coach, and Daniel Smee, University of Charleston head men’s soccer coach. Poore is entering his 24th season as the Yellow...
Comments / 0