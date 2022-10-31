ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck crash claims life in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A driver died after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Tuesday afternoon where U.S. Route 60 exits Interstate 77 heading out of Charleston. State police troopers said the wreck occurred at shortly after 3 p.m. The exit that takes traffic into eastern...
CHARLESTON, WV
Foster steps down from Putnam County Commission

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned effective Tuesday. Foster, who was elected to a six-year term in 2016, said he decided to resign after a discussion last Friday with the Secretary of State’s Office concerning his recent move to Tennessee. Longtime Putnam County Prosecutor...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program

When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Kroger announces closure of Gassaway store

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — Kroger announced Monday that it will close its store in Gassaway in January. The store has been located in the Braxton County community for more than 40 years. Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Lori Raya said in a news release that closing any store is difficult and...
GASSAWAY, WV
BridgeValley agrees to sell former WVU Tech residence hall

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
MONTGOMERY, WV
American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
ATV crash claims life in Putnam County

POCA, W.Va. — A man was killed Monday evening in an ATV crash in Putnam County. Putnam County deputies said the crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the Poca area along Harmons Creek Road. The ATV had apparently overturned. The man’s body was found in the creek.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Marshall blanks James Madison

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Matthew Bell and Joao Souza each scored a goal to lead No. 5 Marshall past James Madison, 2-0, in Sun Belt Conference play Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field/Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex. The win secured Marshall (10-2-3, 4-1-3 Sun Belt) the No. 2 seed for the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
MSAC title game set for Week 11 (Class AAA preview)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football regular season in Class AAA. Huntington (8-1) visits Hurricane (8-1) in the game that will determine the winner of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Monarchs’ ability to stretch the field has Herd’s attention

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall football is hopeful for yet another turnaround in what has been a topsy-turvy 2022 season. This time, the Herd looks to get back on the winning track when it travels to Norfolk, Va. to take on Old Dominion. Saturday’s game kicks off at 2 p.m....
HUNTINGTON, WV

