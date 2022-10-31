Hand Field Hockey, Girls’ Soccer Advance to SCC Semifinals; Football Squad Notches 21-7 Win Against Xavier

Fielding one of the smallest teams in a competition that involved 16 schools, the girls’ cross country squad from The Country School in Madison kept its two-season undefeated streak alive by finishing in first place at the prestigious Wickham Invitational on Oct. 8, accomplishing a feat that no Country School team had ever previously achieved. In the girls’ race, which brought together teams from Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, the Country School’s runners narrowly defeated perennial powerhouses that featured more than 50 athletes, compared to the nine Owls who toed the line at the meet.

MADISON, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO