NEBRASKA CITY - With the opening round of the playoffs complete, some schools get to play on this week while others had their championship hopes dashed away until next season. There are now only eight teams that remain in each class as the quarterfinals begin this Friday with the semifinals to follow next week. Class D-1 remains intriguing to watch as No. 15 seed Weeping Water pulled off an upset victory in back-to-back weeks and now gets to play at home this week.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO