Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
State Volleyball preview: Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic familiar foes
KEARNEY — Putting together a state tournament scouting report didn’t take long for Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner. It didn’t take long for Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala to do the same thing. The two familiar foes — conference rivals and neighborhood mirror images —...
Sioux City Journal
Western Christian outlasts Sumner-Fredericksburg to advance to state semi-finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa – It may be the longest streak in Iowa High School volleyball history, but it has been far from easy. Twice over the last three seasons has Western Christian needed a reverse sweep to get into the Class 2A semifinals. This latest contest wasn't that dramatic, but it was tight.
Sioux City Journal
Hinton bows out at Iowa volleyball semi-finals to top-seeded Dike-New Hartford
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Too much Petersen sisters, too much being out of system, too big of deficits. Dealt with the tall task of facing Class 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals on Wednesday night, Hinton could have folded when things got rough. Yet co-head coach Kate Ortegren was...
Sioux Center, Western Christian advance to State Finals
The Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament continued on Wednesday with the semifinal round, with Western Christian punching its ticket to the Class 2A State Championship, and Sioux Center advancing to the Class 3A Final.
Iowa high school volleyball state tournament: Live updates from Wednesday's semifinal action
State semifinal matches will be held in all five classes Wednesday at the Iowa state high school volleyball tournament in Coralville. Register reporters Raven Moore and Matt Levins are at Xtream Arena and will provide updates throughout the day. Check back here regularly for the latest scores and analysis. Photographer Joseph Cress also is in Coralville and will share his best images from the semifinals. ...
Iowa City Liberty set to make history, Solon out for revenge in football quarterfinals
And then there were two. As Iowa City area high school football teams have fallen left and right, the Iowa City Liberty Lightning and Solon Spartans remain standing ahead of their respective Friday quarterfinal matchups. For Liberty, Friday presents a chance to add to what has been a historic season for the young program. ...
Ankeny Christian makes the most of its first state volleyball appearance
CORALVILLE − The Ankeny Christian volleyball team made school history this season by qualifying for the state tournament. And now the Eagles have their first state tournament victory. Ankeny Christian swept Don Bosco on Tuesday night in the Class 1A quarterfinals, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13. The Eagles adjusted quickly to...
News Channel Nebraska
Eight teams remain in each class of high school football playoffs
NEBRASKA CITY - With the opening round of the playoffs complete, some schools get to play on this week while others had their championship hopes dashed away until next season. There are now only eight teams that remain in each class as the quarterfinals begin this Friday with the semifinals to follow next week. Class D-1 remains intriguing to watch as No. 15 seed Weeping Water pulled off an upset victory in back-to-back weeks and now gets to play at home this week.
