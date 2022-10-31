ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Iowa high school volleyball state tournament: Live updates from Wednesday's semifinal action

State semifinal matches will be held in all five classes Wednesday at the Iowa state high school volleyball tournament in Coralville. Register reporters Raven Moore and Matt Levins are at Xtream Arena and will provide updates throughout the day. Check back here regularly for the latest scores and analysis. Photographer Joseph Cress also is in Coralville and will share his best images from the semifinals. ...
News Channel Nebraska

Eight teams remain in each class of high school football playoffs

NEBRASKA CITY - With the opening round of the playoffs complete, some schools get to play on this week while others had their championship hopes dashed away until next season. There are now only eight teams that remain in each class as the quarterfinals begin this Friday with the semifinals to follow next week. Class D-1 remains intriguing to watch as No. 15 seed Weeping Water pulled off an upset victory in back-to-back weeks and now gets to play at home this week.
