ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Frankie Jonas and His Girlfriend ‘Won’ Halloween with Their Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift Couples Costume

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

According to the internet, Frankie Jonas “won” Halloween, dressing with his girlfriend as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift respectively. Here’s what we know about the “bonus Jonas” and his hilarious costume choice for Halloween 2022.

Frankie is the youngest brother of the Jonas family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQBCG_0itFjTO100
Frankie Jonas visits the #IMDboat At San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Day Three on The IMDb Yacht | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Some fans refer to him as the “Bonus Jonas.” Kevin, Joe, and Nick appeared in the Jonas Brothers band, also acting in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam . However, the youngest brother of the Jonas family is named Frankie Jonas, who garnered his own following on social media.

Frankie Jonas even appeared in the Halloween episode of the band’s Disney Channel original series. Jonas’ “The Tale of the Haunted Firehouse” featured Nick, Joe, Kevin, and Stella on some ghosthunting adventures — even if Nick was sure ghosts didn’t exist.

Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend dressed as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween

In 2022, Frankie Jonas “won” Halloween, dressing as his brother Joe Jonas , while his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed as Taylor Swift. They were in costumes similar to the artists’ live performances and, almost instantly, the internet shared their approval.

“He liked a comment on TikTok saying he was a Swiftie first Jonas Brother second,” one Reddit user wrote, while another said, “I LIVE for the Jonas support of T-Swift. Like them supporting her SNL performance, too? Her sending them flowers when their baby was born, like they genuinely just like each other and have no bad blood.”

“Joe’s personal life being full of Taylor fans willing to mock him will never not be funny to me,” another Reddit user noted. In one Instagram live, Sophie Turner shared her unapologetic appreciation for Swift’s music , naming 1989 her “hands down” favorite album.

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift infamously dated in 2008, with Jonas ending their fling with a phone call. Swift later wrote “Mr. Perfectly Fine” about the Jonas Brother, leaving fans to speculate about the meaning behind other originals. Years later, these performers have an amicable relationship, with Joe Jonas even sharing that 1989 was full of “bangers.”

The Jonas Brothers’ fan-favorite Halloween costumes

Joe Jonas normally turns heads with his Halloween costumes. In 2022, the singer dressed as Flo from Progressive. In 2018, Joe Jonas and his now-wife, Turner, dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family .

Thanks to his love of Game of Thrones, Jonas dressed as his partner’s character, Sansa Stark, complete with a wig and hilarious Instagram video.

For one Halloween, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato dressed as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. Another year, he dressed as McDonald’s character the Hamburglar.

As a father of two girls, Kevin Jonas sometimes dressed in group costumes with his family. That includes Minions from the animated film Despicable Me. He has yet to share Halloween pictures from 2022.

RELATED: ‘1989’ Is ‘Hands Down’ Sophie Turner’s Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Kids With 'Late For the Bus Mom' Halloween Costume

Jennifer Garner just nailed Halloween with this epic "last minute" costume. Hopping on the Spirit Halloween costume bag trend, Garner took to Instagram where she trolled her kids with a "Late For the Bus Mom" costume, complete with all the makings for a mom just trying to get her kids to school on time.
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
People

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'

A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Outsider.com

WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Parade

Jennifer Aniston Dresses Up Her Dogs for Halloween in New Instagram Reel

Jennifer Aniston is making sure her dogs have the perfect Halloween, which, of course, means getting them their own costumes to wear ahead of the fur-raising holiday. The Friends alum, 53, showed off her pups' adorable costumes on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 28, and the adorable video is enough to keep her fans smiling all Halloweekend long.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

215K+
Followers
119K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy