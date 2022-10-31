ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Home Owner Uncovers a Secret Basement Her Seller Swore the House Didn’t Have

By Shawna Davis
 2 days ago

How exciting!

When moving into a home, one of the exciting parts about moving into your new space aside from decorating, is when you discover a hidden room that you were completely unaware of. Such is the case with TikTok user @carla1983.mumof2 .

After moving into her new home, she discovered an extra hidden area in her home that she, nor her realtor had no idea was in the house — a secret cellar/basement!

In the quick video , Carla shows us a little carved out section in her floor that obviously leads somewhere. When she places her finger in the hole to open the secret passageway, she reveals a set of stairs that she says leads to a cellar that her agent said she didn’t have. How cool is this?!

With over three million views, it’s unsurprising that many of her followers and TikTok users took to the comment section to share their thoughts about this cool find. “I've seen "Barbarian" , trust me...Do NOT go down there,” @lalo_hercule commented. “If they had no idea it was there, you might’ve saved yourself some money!” @dogmilk235 shared. “What kinda of conjuring vibe is that!?! Close that door ma’am. Close that door.” @mary_lary2 hilariously wrote. “My friend found a 50s bomb shelter under her house that the previous owners didn’t know about. She made it a library,” @jamiedessen7 commented.

Well, while it may be quite creepy for some folks, she now knows it’s there so she might as well make something out of it and transform it into something cute, like a reading nook !

