Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including $80 off of Bose headphones
As we near the climax of spooky season, we have so much to look forward to: all the fun of the holiday season, which of course kicks off with all the fun of Black Friday and holiday shopping! Luckily for us, Amazon just dropped a ton of killer markdowns this weekend, which means we can start the revelry a bit early.
mensjournal.com
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more
We might be a month out from Black Friday yet, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great deal at Amazon right now.
Digital Trends
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
I’ve tried all of the Apple Watch Ultra bands — this one is the best
Which Apple Watch Ultra band should you buy? We've tested the Alpine Loop, the Ocean Loop, and the Trail Loop, and one is our clear favorite.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Android Headlines
Amazon Music is now free, but there's a catch
Amazon announced today that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there always is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs in the Music library for free. Basically, you’ll have to live with shuffled tracks. Which, if you’re using Amazon Music to play music in the background while you’re working and such, then it’s not a big deal. It does mean that you won’t be able to tell Alexa to play a specific song though.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Phone Arena
Samsung is now selling the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse at lower than ever prices
There are two types of compelling Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 deals Samsung has been dishing out like crazy since (before) the two foldable powerhouses were released, and of course, the best time to pull the trigger is when you can combine two different discounts and thus maximize your savings.
Phone Arena
Best Buy is now selling open box and refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra units at amazing prices
Whether or not you consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra the all-around best Android phone available right now, we can probably all agree that Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse is among the most desirable Christmas gift options for mobile tech enthusiasts. Of course, the ultra-high-end handset doesn't come cheap, normally fetching...
The best Amazon device deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022
October Prime Day is over, but Amazon is back with another sale before Black Friday. Shop the Alexa Birthday sale this week for amazing device deals.
ZDNet
The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)
Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
ZDNet
Drone deal: Save 20% on the Evo Nano+ this Halloween
Drones are one of the coolest tech gadgets on the market right now. Their prices can run in the thousands -- some cost upwards of five to six figures, so spotting a drone deal always brightens my day. Right now, the Autel Evo Nano+ drone dropped by $190, so you can get it for only $760.
Android Authority
Prime membership now has entire ad-free Music Unlimited library with a big catch
Prime members now have access to 100 million ad-free songs, but don't cancel Spotify just yet. The free Amazon Prime music library now includes all 100 million songs included with the paid Music Unlimited service. However, without signing up for Music Unlimited, you won’t be able to play specific songs...
Amazon’s ‘Alexa Birthday’ Sale Has the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo at Their Lowest Prices Ever
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon is celebrating the seventh anniversary of Alexa, its smart AI assistant, with a big birthday sale on its best tech. You can score a bunch of great deals, including getting an Echo Show 15 for $169.99 (32% off), and saving 38% on a Ring Video Doorbell Wired. It’s important to point out that this ‘Alexa Birthday’ sale doubles as an early Black Friday promotion. Amazon is offering some of its deepest discounts ever several weeks ahead of the...
ETOnline.com
Best Tech Deals to Shop for Early Holiday Savings at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More
Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
ZDNet
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE 2 vs. Apple Watch SE
After two years of waiting, Apple has refreshed its most affordable smartwatch, releasing the Apple Watch SE 2. While the visual changes are minimal, the device brings some important upgrades and a bunch of new features. Despite these changes, the price hasn’t increased — instead, it has gone down, making the Apple Watch SE 2 an even more exciting upgrade.
Comments / 0