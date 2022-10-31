ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Community joins staff at Knox Learning Center Halloween festivities

MOUNT VERNON – Several members of the community joined staff at the Knox Learning Center Monday to create Halloween fun for students. The school is operated by the Knox Educational Service Center. “We are always grateful when adults in the community interact in our school events. It’s positive enrichment...
Lonsinger selected coach of the year on All-NCOSSCA team

MOUNT VERNON -- Mount Vernon's Bill Lonsinger was selected the Division I coach of the year when the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association awards were announced. Wooster’s Christie Fransen was selected the Player of the Year, while Ashland’s Carley Campo was the Assistant Coach of the Year....
Food For The Hungry sets $250,000 goal for this year's campaign

MOUNT VERNON — The annual Food For The Hungry Drive officially kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 1 as a community-wide effort to raise food and funds for Interchurch Social Services, The Salvation Army, and other ministries and organizations throughout the county that support food initiatives. This year, FFTH has established...
