Mount Vernon recognizes & commemorates the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers
MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon has officially recognized and wishes to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers. WHEREAS, Williams Flowers was incorporated in 1922; and WHEREAS, Williams Flowers is a full-service, family-owned and operated florist business serving all of Knox County; and.
Cody Allen, Ryan Burriss earn NCOSSCA honors
MOUNT VERNON -- Mount Vernon placed a pair of representatives on the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association squad.
Mount Vernon Police Reports: Oct. 26-30
MOUNT VERNON -- Mount Vernon Police officers filed the following reports from their respective shifts from Oct. 26-30. OCT. 26.
Community joins staff at Knox Learning Center Halloween festivities
MOUNT VERNON – Several members of the community joined staff at the Knox Learning Center Monday to create Halloween fun for students. The school is operated by the Knox Educational Service Center. “We are always grateful when adults in the community interact in our school events. It’s positive enrichment...
Lonsinger selected coach of the year on All-NCOSSCA team
MOUNT VERNON -- Mount Vernon's Bill Lonsinger was selected the Division I coach of the year when the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association awards were announced. Wooster’s Christie Fransen was selected the Player of the Year, while Ashland’s Carley Campo was the Assistant Coach of the Year....
Food For The Hungry sets $250,000 goal for this year's campaign
MOUNT VERNON — The annual Food For The Hungry Drive officially kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 1 as a community-wide effort to raise food and funds for Interchurch Social Services, The Salvation Army, and other ministries and organizations throughout the county that support food initiatives. This year, FFTH has established...
Knox Public Health: Replacement levy would help fund variety of essential services
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox Public Health is seeking approval of a 1-mill operating levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. The proposed health levy is a replacement of the current .8-mill levy with a .2-mill increase. The current levy expires next year.
Columbia Gas reminds customers of funding available to help manage winter heating costs
COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas wants to remind Ohioans that funding is available this winter heating season through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans with financial...
