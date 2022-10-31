Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett are no longer on good terms. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is currently feuding with Gizelle Bryant. Things went left after Gizelle accused Chris Bassett of making her feel uncomfortable at last season’s reunion. Chris had denied this completely. However, Gizelle is refusing to back away from her perspective of what happened that particular day. And she said that she was uncomfortable because they had a private conversation in her dressing room. While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live,” Gizelle said all of their dressing rooms had beds in them. So the optics just weren’t good. These days Chris and Candiace want nothing to do with Gizelle.

