RHOP's Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn't Have Gotten Back Together with Juan If They Weren't Broke
The Real Housewives of Potomac star reveals at BravoCon 2022 why she credits the show and their financial situation for a second shot at love There have been a lot of lost marriages over the years within Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, but one who came back stronger than other was Potomac's Robyn Dixon, who credits the show and being broke for saving her marriage to ex-husband and current fiancé Juan Dixon. "I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably...
Gizelle Bryant Reveals These Real Housewives Stars Fought on Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3
Watch: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors. When Housewives travel, drama always follows. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is sharing juicy details about which of her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season three co-stars had the most beef with each other during their trip to Thailand. In...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Who Is Steve Nash's Wife? The Former NBA Coach Has Tied the Knot Twice
Most NBA fans are used to hearing about drama and scandal in regards to the players. However, recent reports have shown that NBA coaches tend to have issues of their own — from Ime Udoka to Steve Nash. After 18 seasons in the NBA, Steve made the shift from...
Jemele Hill: Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill 'amicable' after split
Jemele Hill gave an update on "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill following news of their divorce.
urbanbellemag.com
Ashley Darby & Candiace Dillard Bassett Make Messy Accusations About Karen Huger
Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett are no longer on good terms. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett is currently feuding with Gizelle Bryant. Things went left after Gizelle accused Chris Bassett of making her feel uncomfortable at last season’s reunion. Chris had denied this completely. However, Gizelle is refusing to back away from her perspective of what happened that particular day. And she said that she was uncomfortable because they had a private conversation in her dressing room. While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live,” Gizelle said all of their dressing rooms had beds in them. So the optics just weren’t good. These days Chris and Candiace want nothing to do with Gizelle.
Danielle Brooks Wedding in Miami Was a Muna Coterie Affair
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 26, Danielle Brooks shares her love story, details from her “Chocolate Love” themed wedding, and more in this exclusive interview. We love Danielle Brooks! From her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black,...
SI:AM | ’Stros No-No Makes it 2–2
Cristian Javier’s fastball was too much to handle for the Phillies.
