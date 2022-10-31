ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

H-K Football Posts 50-Point Win Over Coginchaug Co-op; Girls’ Volleyball Competing in Shorelines This Week

By Chris Piccirillo •
zip06.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
zip06.com

Guilford Girls’ Cross Country Claims Second-Straight State Title

For the second year in a row and the 12th time overall, the Guilford’ girls cross country team has won a state title following its first-place finish in the Class MM State Championship at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. After dealing with injuries to many runners throughout the season, the Grizzlies defeated the odds and came out on top at the state meet.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Warriors Take First Defeat with 28-27 Loss to Cromwell-Portland; Several Teams Ready to Compete in Postseason

The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against divisional rival Cromwell-Portland (C-P) in battle of undefeated teams last week. The Warriors took a 28-27 defeat against the Panthers at Pierson Park in Cromwell to put their overall record to 5-1 with a mark of 4-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year. C-P now stands at 7-0 overall to go with a record of 6-0 in the division.
CROMWELL, CT
zip06.com

Champs!

The Guilford girls cross country defended its state title by recording a first-place performance at the Class MM State Championship meet hosted at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. Summer Mangan, Ciara Davenport, Clara Laughlin, Clara Gahm, Daniela Selig and Ana Sadlon received this medals from a CIAC official. See more...
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

North Haven Blanks Cheshire 10-0 for Fourth Shutout of the Season

The North Haven football team hit the road to square off against Cheshire for a big-time SCC Tier 1 showdown on Oct. 28. The Nighthawks claimed a 10-0 victory against the Rams at Cheshire High School to improve their overall record to 6-1 with a record of 3-1 in the division this season. Cheshire moved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SCC Tier 1 with the loss.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

A Piece of Guilford History Rediscovered

Guilford’s connection to the first school to specifically mentor and school deaf students has been rediscovered thanks to the efforts of a local couple intent on ensuring that the town’s past is not forgotten. Nancy and Jonathan Bishop recently alerted town officials not only to this “lost” piece of history, but also to a monument that, until recently, was hidden by overgrown brush on the town’s main thoroughfare.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Thank You for Your Service: Dougherty Leads Branford’s Veterans Day Parade

When someone says that to Jack Dougherty, corporal, USMC Retired, he lets them know he appreciates it. But Jack says the words of another military veteran are even more apt. “There is one recent Medal of Honor recipient, and when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ he just looks them in the eye and says, ‘You were worth it.’ Wow.”
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Where to Vote in North Branford Nov. 8

North Branford’s 3 polling district sites will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for electors to vote in the state elections. The sites include newly-formed District 3, created due to the 2022 state redistricting plan. District 3 was first utilized in the May 10, 2022 budget referendum question vote.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
NECN

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash in Conn.

A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
TORRINGTON, CT

