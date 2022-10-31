H-K Football Posts 50-Point Win Over Coginchaug Co-op; Girls’ Volleyball Competing in Shorelines This Week

Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Guilford Girls’ Cross Country Claims Second-Straight State Title
For the second year in a row and the 12th time overall, the Guilford’ girls cross country team has won a state title following its first-place finish in the Class MM State Championship at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. After dealing with injuries to many runners throughout the season, the Grizzlies defeated the odds and came out on top at the state meet.
zip06.com
Morgan Boys’ Soccer Blanks Cromwell in Shoreline Tourney Opener; Girls’ Soccer Finishes Regular Season With a Couple of Shutouts
The Morgan boys’ soccer team closed out the 2022 regular season by posting a shutout victory over Hale-Ray and then blanked Cromwell in a Shoreline Conference Tournament quarterfinal game last week. The Huskies have an overall record of 13-3-1 as they get ready to face Old Saybrook in the Shoreline semifinals.
zip06.com
Warriors Take First Defeat with 28-27 Loss to Cromwell-Portland; Several Teams Ready to Compete in Postseason
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against divisional rival Cromwell-Portland (C-P) in battle of undefeated teams last week. The Warriors took a 28-27 defeat against the Panthers at Pierson Park in Cromwell to put their overall record to 5-1 with a mark of 4-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year. C-P now stands at 7-0 overall to go with a record of 6-0 in the division.
zip06.com
Hand Field Hockey, Girls’ Soccer Advance to SCC Semifinals; Football Squad Notches 21-7 Win Against Xavier
The Hand field hockey team claimed victory in its final two games of the regular season and then notched a win in its opening contest of the SCC Tournament last week. The Tigers are sporting an overall record of 12-4-1 as they get ready to face Cheshire in the SCC semifinals.
zip06.com
Thunderbirds Rally for 28-22 Win Versus Capital-Achievement; Girls’ Volleyball Closes Season on a Triumphant Note
The North Branford football team traveled to Hartford to square off against divisional opponent Capital-Achievement (C-A) on Oct. 29. The Thunderbirds claimed a 28-22 victory in the matchup at Hartford Public High School to improve their overall record to 3-4 with a mark of 2-3 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year.
zip06.com
Guilford Field Hockey Taking 13-Game Win Streak Into SCC Semis; Girls’ Swimming and Diving Completes Undefeated Regular Season
The Guilford field hockey team finished up another exceptional regular season with a win and then claimed a victory in its first game of the SCC Tournament last week. The Grizzlies have won 13 games in a row and are sporting an overall record of 15-1-0-1 as they get ready to face Branford in the SCC semifinals this week.
zip06.com
Knights’ Field Hockey Prevails in Regular-Season Finale; Boys’ Soccer Plays Harding to a 1-1 Draw
The Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) field hockey team hosted non-conference opponent Waterford for its last match of the regular season on Oct. 26. The Knights notched a 3-0 victory versus Waterford at Westbrook High School to cap off regular-season action with an overall record of 8-6-2. W-OL scored the first goal...
zip06.com
Three Branford Teams Advance in SCC Tourney; Cross Country Squads Hit the Trails at States
The Branford girls’ volleyball gained a split of its last two regular-season matches before earning a win versus North Haven in the Southern Connecticut Conference Tournament last week. With their overall record of 11-9, the Hornets will get ready to face Amity in the conference quarterfinals this week. Branford...
zip06.com
Korenovsky Competes in State Cross Country Meet; Girls’ Volleyball, Soccer Complete Seasons
Junior Melania Korenovky hit the trails to run in the Class MM State Championship on behalf of the East Haven girls’ cross country program last week. Korenovsky finished in 75th place for the Yellowjackets when the Class MM state meet took place at Wickham Park in Manchester on Oct. 20.
zip06.com
Champs!
The Guilford girls cross country defended its state title by recording a first-place performance at the Class MM State Championship meet hosted at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. Summer Mangan, Ciara Davenport, Clara Laughlin, Clara Gahm, Daniela Selig and Ana Sadlon received this medals from a CIAC official. See more...
zip06.com
North Haven Blanks Cheshire 10-0 for Fourth Shutout of the Season
The North Haven football team hit the road to square off against Cheshire for a big-time SCC Tier 1 showdown on Oct. 28. The Nighthawks claimed a 10-0 victory against the Rams at Cheshire High School to improve their overall record to 6-1 with a record of 3-1 in the division this season. Cheshire moved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SCC Tier 1 with the loss.
zip06.com
Adams Middle School Cross Country Sees Success at Old Saybrook Invitational
The Adams Middle School boys’ cross country team took first place at the Old Saybrook Invitational on Oct. 26. The team secured placed 2 through 6 in the race to cap off an undefeated season this year. The Adams Middle School girls’ cross country team finished in second place...
Police were called to little league game over argument involving state rep. candidate
A candidate for state representative was involved in a little league argument that eventually resulted in police showing up. The post Police were called to little league game over argument involving state rep. candidate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
zip06.com
A Piece of Guilford History Rediscovered
Guilford’s connection to the first school to specifically mentor and school deaf students has been rediscovered thanks to the efforts of a local couple intent on ensuring that the town’s past is not forgotten. Nancy and Jonathan Bishop recently alerted town officials not only to this “lost” piece of history, but also to a monument that, until recently, was hidden by overgrown brush on the town’s main thoroughfare.
zip06.com
Thank You for Your Service: Dougherty Leads Branford’s Veterans Day Parade
When someone says that to Jack Dougherty, corporal, USMC Retired, he lets them know he appreciates it. But Jack says the words of another military veteran are even more apt. “There is one recent Medal of Honor recipient, and when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ he just looks them in the eye and says, ‘You were worth it.’ Wow.”
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
zip06.com
Where to Vote in North Branford Nov. 8
North Branford’s 3 polling district sites will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for electors to vote in the state elections. The sites include newly-formed District 3, created due to the 2022 state redistricting plan. District 3 was first utilized in the May 10, 2022 budget referendum question vote.
NECN
Serious Injuries Reported in Crash in Conn.
A 22-year-old woman has died after a crash on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday morning. State police said Paige Cianciolo, 22, of Torrington, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Route 8 North just after 6:15 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the median and the car rolled several times.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
