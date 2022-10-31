ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Vibe

Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message

Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
PopSugar

Jennifer Hudson Sings an Epic "Sister Act" Medley as Sister Mary Clarence For Halloween

Jennifer Hudson was in the Halloween spirit for her talk show's first-ever spooky holiday episode. For her latest showstopping stunt on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the host and award-winning performer revealed her epic costume, dressing up as the sparkly version of fellow EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg's character Sister Mary Clarence from the 1992 cult classic "Sister Act," aka one of Hudson's "absolute favorite movies."
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed. The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were...
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch

Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
HelloBeautiful

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
Black Enterprise

BBQ Invite Activated: Angelina Jolie Joined Her Black Daughter for Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend

Angelina Jolie was outside for Spelman homecoming weekend and Atlanta Twitter has been cutting up about it. The Academy Award-winning actress was in Atlanta over the weekend to support her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, for her first homecoming as a college student. Jolie was low-key with no paparazzi or entourage while enjoying the festivities with her daughter, HuffPost reported.
ATLANTA, NY
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Visits Daughter Zahara, 17, At Spelman College For Homecoming & They Take Pics With Fans

Angelina Jolie may be one of the most famous women in the world, but she was just regular old mom while visiting daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia over their Homecoming weekend, Oct. 22nd and 23rd. The Academy Award-winner, 47, tried to keep a low profile while roaming around campus with her girl, who is a freshman at the HBCU, but she was happy to chat and take a few pics with fans when stopped.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

E! News

