Old Saybrook, CT

Champs!

The Guilford girls cross country defended its state title by recording a first-place performance at the Class MM State Championship meet hosted at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. Summer Mangan, Ciara Davenport, Clara Laughlin, Clara Gahm, Daniela Selig and Ana Sadlon received this medals from a CIAC official. See more...
GUILFORD, CT
Thank You for Your Service: Dougherty Leads Branford’s Veterans Day Parade

When someone says that to Jack Dougherty, corporal, USMC Retired, he lets them know he appreciates it. But Jack says the words of another military veteran are even more apt. “There is one recent Medal of Honor recipient, and when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ he just looks them in the eye and says, ‘You were worth it.’ Wow.”
BRANFORD, CT
Jennifer Donahue: Spreading the Word

Whether it’s telling people about an upcoming town event or promoting a local business, Old Saybrook’s Director of Economic Development and Communications Jennifer Donahue works to get the word out about Old Saybrook. “It’s a little bit of everything” Jennifer says. “I do everything from outreach to business...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Leah Kisselbrack: Just Keep Swimming

Growing up in Chester, Leah Kisselbrack swam all summer in Cedar Lake. On Sunday, Nov. 6, Leah will be in the lake once again but the water will be a different temperature. That’s why the event is called the Polar Plunge. Whatever the temperature, Leah is going to take...
DEEP RIVER, CT
North Haven Blanks Cheshire 10-0 for Fourth Shutout of the Season

The North Haven football team hit the road to square off against Cheshire for a big-time SCC Tier 1 showdown on Oct. 28. The Nighthawks claimed a 10-0 victory against the Rams at Cheshire High School to improve their overall record to 6-1 with a record of 3-1 in the division this season. Cheshire moved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SCC Tier 1 with the loss.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Warriors Take First Defeat with 28-27 Loss to Cromwell-Portland; Several Teams Ready to Compete in Postseason

The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against divisional rival Cromwell-Portland (C-P) in battle of undefeated teams last week. The Warriors took a 28-27 defeat against the Panthers at Pierson Park in Cromwell to put their overall record to 5-1 with a mark of 4-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year. C-P now stands at 7-0 overall to go with a record of 6-0 in the division.
CROMWELL, CT
Robert Tanari: a Simple Life With a Little Bit of Luck

Robert Tanari received the nickname of “Tippy” at a very young age. He got it from his friends after a game of chicken fighting, when being knocked down by his opponent, falling on his bottom and spinning like a top. “They started calling me ‘Topser,’ then went to...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Guilford Girls’ Cross Country Claims Second-Straight State Title

For the second year in a row and the 12th time overall, the Guilford’ girls cross country team has won a state title following its first-place finish in the Class MM State Championship at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. After dealing with injuries to many runners throughout the season, the Grizzlies defeated the odds and came out on top at the state meet.
GUILFORD, CT
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Where to Vote in North Branford Nov. 8

North Branford’s 3 polling district sites will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for electors to vote in the state elections. The sites include newly-formed District 3, created due to the 2022 state redistricting plan. District 3 was first utilized in the May 10, 2022 budget referendum question vote.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

