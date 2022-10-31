Read full article on original website
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
zip06.com
Cook Places Third for Old Saybrook in State Cross Country Meet; Girls’ Soccer Defeats Old Lyme in Shoreline Quarterfinals
Junior Parker Cook recorded a third-place performance when he competed for the Old Saybrook boys’ cross country team at the Class S State Championship at Wickham Park in Manchester on Oct. 29. The Rams finished in seventh place by scoring 257 points as a team at the meet. Cook...
zip06.com
Champs!
The Guilford girls cross country defended its state title by recording a first-place performance at the Class MM State Championship meet hosted at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. Summer Mangan, Ciara Davenport, Clara Laughlin, Clara Gahm, Daniela Selig and Ana Sadlon received this medals from a CIAC official. See more...
zip06.com
Korenovsky Competes in State Cross Country Meet; Girls’ Volleyball, Soccer Complete Seasons
Junior Melania Korenovky hit the trails to run in the Class MM State Championship on behalf of the East Haven girls’ cross country program last week. Korenovsky finished in 75th place for the Yellowjackets when the Class MM state meet took place at Wickham Park in Manchester on Oct. 20.
zip06.com
Thank You for Your Service: Dougherty Leads Branford’s Veterans Day Parade
When someone says that to Jack Dougherty, corporal, USMC Retired, he lets them know he appreciates it. But Jack says the words of another military veteran are even more apt. “There is one recent Medal of Honor recipient, and when someone says, ‘Thank you for your service,’ he just looks them in the eye and says, ‘You were worth it.’ Wow.”
zip06.com
Jennifer Donahue: Spreading the Word
Whether it’s telling people about an upcoming town event or promoting a local business, Old Saybrook’s Director of Economic Development and Communications Jennifer Donahue works to get the word out about Old Saybrook. “It’s a little bit of everything” Jennifer says. “I do everything from outreach to business...
zip06.com
Knights’ Field Hockey Prevails in Regular-Season Finale; Boys’ Soccer Plays Harding to a 1-1 Draw
The Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) field hockey team hosted non-conference opponent Waterford for its last match of the regular season on Oct. 26. The Knights notched a 3-0 victory versus Waterford at Westbrook High School to cap off regular-season action with an overall record of 8-6-2. W-OL scored the first goal...
zip06.com
Leah Kisselbrack: Just Keep Swimming
Growing up in Chester, Leah Kisselbrack swam all summer in Cedar Lake. On Sunday, Nov. 6, Leah will be in the lake once again but the water will be a different temperature. That’s why the event is called the Polar Plunge. Whatever the temperature, Leah is going to take...
sheltonherald.com
Immaculate sits out boys hockey season; Wilton returns; Eastern CT, Fairfield opt out of tournament
While other boys hockey teams’ schedules are populating the CIAC’s website, one team’s slate is disappearing: Immaculate will not ice a boys hockey team this winter. Athletic director Nelson Mingachos said the school had about a dozen students interested, and four of them were goalies. “It was...
zip06.com
North Haven Blanks Cheshire 10-0 for Fourth Shutout of the Season
The North Haven football team hit the road to square off against Cheshire for a big-time SCC Tier 1 showdown on Oct. 28. The Nighthawks claimed a 10-0 victory against the Rams at Cheshire High School to improve their overall record to 6-1 with a record of 3-1 in the division this season. Cheshire moved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SCC Tier 1 with the loss.
zip06.com
Three Branford Teams Advance in SCC Tourney; Cross Country Squads Hit the Trails at States
The Branford girls’ volleyball gained a split of its last two regular-season matches before earning a win versus North Haven in the Southern Connecticut Conference Tournament last week. With their overall record of 11-9, the Hornets will get ready to face Amity in the conference quarterfinals this week. Branford...
zip06.com
Warriors Take First Defeat with 28-27 Loss to Cromwell-Portland; Several Teams Ready to Compete in Postseason
The Valley Regional-Old Lyme (VR-OL) football team hit the road to square off against divisional rival Cromwell-Portland (C-P) in battle of undefeated teams last week. The Warriors took a 28-27 defeat against the Panthers at Pierson Park in Cromwell to put their overall record to 5-1 with a mark of 4-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division this year. C-P now stands at 7-0 overall to go with a record of 6-0 in the division.
Bristol Press
Parents, educators gather at Bristol Eastern High School to get an overview of redistricting process
BRISTOL – Parents and educators gathered at Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening to get an overview of details surrounding the Bristol Public Schools redistricting process in league with its BPS Reimagining 2023 plan. The Reimagining Plan was developed beginning in 2019 and 2020 and included months of intensive...
zip06.com
Robert Tanari: a Simple Life With a Little Bit of Luck
Robert Tanari received the nickname of “Tippy” at a very young age. He got it from his friends after a game of chicken fighting, when being knocked down by his opponent, falling on his bottom and spinning like a top. “They started calling me ‘Topser,’ then went to...
zip06.com
Guilford Girls’ Cross Country Claims Second-Straight State Title
For the second year in a row and the 12th time overall, the Guilford’ girls cross country team has won a state title following its first-place finish in the Class MM State Championship at Wickham Park on Oct. 29. After dealing with injuries to many runners throughout the season, the Grizzlies defeated the odds and came out on top at the state meet.
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
zip06.com
Where to Vote in North Branford Nov. 8
North Branford’s 3 polling district sites will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for electors to vote in the state elections. The sites include newly-formed District 3, created due to the 2022 state redistricting plan. District 3 was first utilized in the May 10, 2022 budget referendum question vote.
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
