The Chicago Bulls (4-4) return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) in the first of four between the two this season. Tonight’s contest closes the book on a back-to-back for Chicago. Last night in Bed-Stuy, New York, the Bulls cut down the Brooklyn Nets on national TV, 108-99, to even their record on the new season. As for Charlotte, the Hornets come to town somewhat banged up and on the heels of a 115-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO