Detroit, MI

Channel 3000

Antetokounmpo picks up Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA season just started, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is already earning recognition. Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, for games played between October 24 and 30. The Bucks played three games last week, winning each one thanks to some stellar performances from their top forward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996

Today almost marks the 26th anniversary of Ray Allen's debut in the NBA. On November 1st, 1996, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers and the top draft pick of that season, Allen Iverson. Ray was drafted fifth overall by the Bucks in 1996, and the sharpshooter had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, albeit on 3-of-10 shooting. He would play for 18 seasons in the NBA, make 10 All-Star appearances, winning two championship rings, and establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NESN

Bulls Star G Zach LaVine Expected to Play Tuesday vs. Nets

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine, who is listed as questionable due to left knee management, is expected to play Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets. LaVine is not expected to suit up in the second half of Chicago’s back-to-back set versus the Charlotte...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) ruled out Monday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) will not play on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Duren didn't travel with the Pistons to Milwaukee after badly rolling his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons play in Milwaukee again on Wednesday, so Duren might be held out for that one as well. Marvin Bagley (knee) is also sidelined on Monday, meaning Nerlens Noel will likely enter the rotation for the first time this season to play center minutes behind Isaiah Stewart.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (11.02.22)

The Chicago Bulls (4-4) return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) in the first of four between the two this season. Tonight’s contest closes the book on a back-to-back for Chicago. Last night in Bed-Stuy, New York, the Bulls cut down the Brooklyn Nets on national TV, 108-99, to even their record on the new season. As for Charlotte, the Hornets come to town somewhat banged up and on the heels of a 115-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NFL Week 9 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert ahead of their Week 9 matchups. Week 9 marks the official halfway point of the NFL season and there isn’t a lot of certainty in the league at this point. While most experts can fairly say that the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are elite the race to make the postseason is fairly wide open as some preseason favorites are struggling while expected doormats are surging.
