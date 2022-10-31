ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Update: Square 'Doubtful' For Missouri Matchup

By Hunter Shelton
 2 days ago

Kentucky picked up more than its fair share of injuries last weekend against Tennessee.

Luckily for the Wildcats, it seems as though all but one of those injuries isn't going to result in any missed time.

"Everybody should be day-to-day," head coach Mark Stoops said at his game-week press conference ahead of Missouri on Monday afternoon.

That is everybody, expect linebacker DeAndre Square.

"With DeAndre, it's doubtful," Stoops said. "Chances are he's not gonna play (against Missouri.)"

Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against the Vols. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.

The loss of Square is a big one for a Kentucky linebacker core that is already without Jacquez Jones. Square leads the team with 55 tackles, and has also acquired three pass breakups, two QB hurries and an interception.

Sophomore Trevin Wallace was listed as the starting weakside linebacker on the latest UK depth chart .

Other Wildcats who picked up injuries against the Volunteers include running back Chris Rodriguez, strong safety Tyrell Ajian, wide receiver Chris Lewis and defensive lineman Khalil Saunders.

All four players remain on the depth chart and fall under the day-to-day banner as of Monday.

Wildcats Today will have injury updates as Kentucky prepares for its final road game of the season at Missouri.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

