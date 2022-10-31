Read full article on original website
Donna Lopes
2d ago
well there won't be no where to run, once he's in jail. and I hope they do the same to him what he did to the children. (and eye for an eye!!!)
Alleged burglar of Hobbs campaign violated immigration status, wanted by ICE
PHOENIX — A federal immigration official tells 12News the suspect who allegedly broke into the campaign headquarters of Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs last week does not have legal status to be in the United States. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis is a...
Man extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County on accusations of crimes against children
PHOENIX — A man accused of multiple crimes against children has been extradited to Maricopa County for trial, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Monday. Miguel Franco-Castañeda, 74, was extradited to Maricopa County from Mexico on Sept. 29, 2022. The extradition was a collaborative effort between the MCAO,...
Phoenix murder suspect who was at the heart of a Georgia manhunt sentenced to life in prison
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. In 2021, J'ssan Strover led authorities on a manhunt into the woods near Atlanta, Georgia. He was fleeing from the deputies who were supposed to bring him back to Phoenix. The day-long chase ended with Strover...
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
Arizona man accused of trying to swallow meth bag when questioned by officers
A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges, including attempting to swallow a baggie of drugs officers found in his pockets, police said. Eric R. Tysick, 37, was booked into Pinal County on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and misconduct with weapons, according to Maricopa Police and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago.
Suspect dead after Phoenix Police shooting, department says
PHOENIX - A suspect is dead following a police shooting in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the department said. The shooting happened in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said on Twitter around 4:45 p.m. There's no information about what led up to the...
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
Phoenix disciplines three cops for challenge coin
Following a scandal involving dozens of officers internally sharing a controversial challenge coin, the Phoenix PD suspended one officer and issued warning letters to two others.
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
Arizona Burglar Poses As Utility Worker To Steal From Residents
The man allegedly committed a string of burglaries in the Phoenix area.
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
Armed man dead after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly.
MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility
Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
