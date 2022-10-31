ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Men's Health

Samsung TVs Are on Mega Sale for Early Black Friday Right Now

Now is a terrific time to upgrade your TV: Samsung has kicked off their early Black Friday offers on top-line TV picks, smartphones, tablets, and more. In celebration of their 53rd birthday, Samsung is giving us major deals that can’t be beat. This Samsung Week is an early Black Friday offer, and the deals won’t last past Nov. 1.
Engadget

Amazon's latest tablet sale brings the Fire HD 10 back down to $75

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon's Fire HD...
PC Magazine

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) Review

Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps, not big ones, but sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot ($49.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but new motion sensors now let you interact with the speaker with a tap. It's a capable smart speaker, but for $10 more the Echo Dot With Clock features an LED display that can show useful information, while offering all of the same features as the standard Echo Dot. Because of this, the Echo Dot With Clock stands as our Editors' Choice for small smart speakers.
TODAY.com

Alexa is turning 8! Help celebrate by shopping Amazon devices as low as $20

Put your party hats on and get ready to shop because Alexa, Amazon's beloved smart assistant, is turning eight! And to celebrate the big day, the company is marking down some of its most popular devices by up to 53%. We're talking savings on smart home upgrades, like the Echo...
TechRadar

Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99

Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
Digital Trends

Which Amazon Echo should you buy?

If you’re a fan of Alexa’s gentle tones and like using voice commands around your home — including setting up smart routines or enabling Alexa Guard for some extra safety while you’re away — then you may be thinking about getting an Amazon Echo smart speaker. Or maybe you want to give an Amazon Show to a family member or friend to make it easier to communicate with them. But what should you get?
knowtechie.com

How to factory reset the Echo Dot? (Gen 1 to Gen 4)

The Echo Dot is an awesome smart speaker, and Alexa works great with it. But when there are issues, it can be a frustrating experience. Over time, the smart assistant can experience connection issues or behave erratically. Among the many issues that can plague the experience is an Echo Dot...
Digital Trends

Latest Amazon Echo is 50% off in rare Prime Day-like deal

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo, the latest version in this line of smart speakers, is currently on sale on Amazon for just $50, which is half its original price of $100. This offer for $50 in savings is something that you’d only expect to see from Prime Day deals, so we don’t expect it to last long, as it will surely catch the attention of a lot of shoppers. Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out on one of the best Amazon Echo deals that you can shop right now.
The Independent

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021: Live offers on LG, Samsung, Sony and more smart televisions

Today is Cyber Monday, meaning one thing – your last chance to get a discounted TV ahead of Christmas. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, thanks to Cyber Monday the very best TV deals are still highly sought-after online. As the sales finally draw to a close we’ve seen big savings from many top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis and Partners. And there’s a generous handful of great offers still available - including some exciting new additions.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to...
