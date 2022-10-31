ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Man charged with DUI, murder of Kentucky officer appears in court

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
 2 days ago

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The suspect in a deadly crash that killed a London Police Department officer appeared in court Monday morning.

Casey Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tennessee appeared at 11 a.m. in Laurel County District Court for his involvement in the death of officer Logan Medlock.

Citation records stated Byrd struck Medlock’s cruiser at approximately 12:49 a.m. Sunday near South Main Street and Barbourville Street in London. Byrd failed a breathalyzer test, blowing a .294. Medlock was declared dead on the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office due to the injuries sustained in the collision.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Byrd’s behalf for the murder of a police officer and driving under the influence. His bond is set at $1 million.

Byrd will appear in court on Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

