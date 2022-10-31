Read full article on original website
Related
newsnet5
Insulin prices putting health of diabetics at risk
It's becoming more difficult for Americans to manage diabetes. Insulin is now more expensive than it's ever been. A national health survey says more than 1 million U.S. adults with diabetes rationed their insulin last year to save money. They reportedly either skipped doses, took less than needed or delayed...
newsnet5
You might notice results change on election night. Here's why.
You might notice on election night that one candidate starts with a big lead, only to lose. How election officials count votes oftentimes can have a major impact on how the public views results. While some of former President Donald Trump’s supporters claimed that these changing numbers meant the election...
newsnet5
Groups with Ohio chapters file briefs in potential landmark U.S. Supreme Court redistricting case
The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to consider a redistricting case with implications that could be felt in Ohio, national groups with chapters who have fought Ohio’s unconstitutional district maps are hoping to make their mark.
Comments / 0