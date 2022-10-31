ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Micron set to build four cleanrooms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest ‘Your Stories Q&A’ takes us to our new neighbors over in Clay, New York: Micron Technology. Micron plans on building four massive cleanrooms in Clay. So you might be asking, what is a clean room? Let’s ask an expert. Expert Patrick Penfield is a professor of supply chain practice […]
CLAY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it

Adding residential to lackluster malls — or redeveloping them entirely — is a strategy that real estate investors have increasingly employed in the past few years. A sampling:. The owners of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Los Angeles filed papers to turn it into a highrise apartment...
CLAY, NY
therealdeal.com

Kohan mall a goner; next owner plans transformation

In the spring, Mike Kohan faced an ultimatum at the Great Northern Mall in the Syracuse suburbs: Pay more than $5 million in back taxes or sell it. The Clay, New York, retail property will close sometime in the coming weeks, CNY Central reported. The mall’s general manager informed tenants that the mall would close Nov. 20, but Guy Hart Jr., who has signed a contract to buy the property, is working with Kohan to create flexibility on end dates.
CLAY, NY
localsyr.com

Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Lite 98.7

Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford

It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
waer.org

Progress shared on The Post, City Center projects in downtown Syracuse

Redevelopment on the former home of Syracuse's newspaper is making progress after almost a decade of work. VIP Structures has been working for eight years on what was previously known as The Post-Standard building. But VIP CEO Meg Tidd said despite what you might see on the outside, the project is speeding along.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket at Parkway Drugs in Utica is about to be $2 million richer following Monday night’s drawing. According to the New York Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at the Parkway Drugs on French Road. The winning ticket...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

No. 20 Syracuse football at Pittsburgh: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 20 Syracuse football team will face Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

