Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
Your Stories: Micron set to build four cleanrooms
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest ‘Your Stories Q&A’ takes us to our new neighbors over in Clay, New York: Micron Technology. Micron plans on building four massive cleanrooms in Clay. So you might be asking, what is a clean room? Let’s ask an expert. Expert Patrick Penfield is a professor of supply chain practice […]
therealdeal.com
Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it
Adding residential to lackluster malls — or redeveloping them entirely — is a strategy that real estate investors have increasingly employed in the past few years. A sampling:. The owners of the Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Los Angeles filed papers to turn it into a highrise apartment...
Where to buy Syracuse University Basketball tickets online: Best deals for every game
Syracuse University Basketball starts their regular season at the JMA Wireless Dome against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Monday, November 7, and will host 18 home games during the 2022-23 season. Tickets for all the games, plus the 13 away games, are on sale for fans looking to plan their...
therealdeal.com
Kohan mall a goner; next owner plans transformation
In the spring, Mike Kohan faced an ultimatum at the Great Northern Mall in the Syracuse suburbs: Pay more than $5 million in back taxes or sell it. The Clay, New York, retail property will close sometime in the coming weeks, CNY Central reported. The mall’s general manager informed tenants that the mall would close Nov. 20, but Guy Hart Jr., who has signed a contract to buy the property, is working with Kohan to create flexibility on end dates.
localsyr.com
Winning Lottery ticket sold in Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1. According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
localsyr.com
Pending owner helps to slow down imminent closure of Great Northern Mall after tenants ordered to vacate
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a letter obtained by NewsChannel 9, the Great Northern Mall in Clay will “permanently close” on November 20. The tenants were told their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their stores no later than November 20.
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Big Changes Ahead For Traffic Flow in Consumer Square, New Hartford
It's something that customers constantly complain about (myself included) and that is the traffic situation that happens whenever you head into Consumer Square in New Harford. It is constantly congested, especially by the area near Starbucks, and then whenever you want to leave the plaza, turning right. It, for lack of a better term, is a mess there.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
waer.org
Progress shared on The Post, City Center projects in downtown Syracuse
Redevelopment on the former home of Syracuse's newspaper is making progress after almost a decade of work. VIP Structures has been working for eight years on what was previously known as The Post-Standard building. But VIP CEO Meg Tidd said despite what you might see on the outside, the project is speeding along.
localsyr.com
Plan still in motion to transform Great Northern Mall into lifestyle center
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Despite confusion over when Great Northern Mall could shut down for good, the plan to transform the property into a lifestyle center is still a go. Tenants were told in a letter their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their...
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
Destiny USA changes hours for holiday shopping season; Santa Claus coming soon
Syracuse’s largest mall is getting ready for the 2022 holiday shopping season. Destiny USA announced its stores will begin offering extended hours after the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Hours will also change as the calendar gets closer to Christmas to allow for the expected boom in shoppers:. —...
WKTV
Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket at Parkway Drugs in Utica is about to be $2 million richer following Monday night’s drawing. According to the New York Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at the Parkway Drugs on French Road. The winning ticket...
Syracuse McDonald’s to give away free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Golden Arch is feeling grateful! McDonald’s located on Teall Ave. in Syracuse is giving away free turkeys via Wegman’s gift cards ahead of the Thanksgiving season. On Wednesday, November 9 starting at 5 p.m., owner and operator Grant Kemmerer will give away a Thanksgiving staple for families to enjoy. The […]
No. 20 Syracuse football at Pittsburgh: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The No. 20 Syracuse football team will face Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Skaneateles home offers luxurious, modern take on cabin with padel court, lakeside views
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The home at 3065 E. Lake Road in Skaneateles dates back to the 1960s, but there’s nothing dated about this chic lakeside property. The compound - which consists of the main house, carriage house and guest house - boasts a sleek, minimalist architectural style. Walls...
Syracuse.com
