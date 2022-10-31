Read full article on original website
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Michigan State players seen roughing up Michigan's Ja’Den McBurrows; Jim Harbaugh calls it assault
Michigan State players appeared to beat up a Michigan player following the Wolverines' win over the Spartans 29-7. Jim Harbaugh called it "assault."
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
CBS Sports
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh believes tunnel scuffle with Michigan State will 'result in criminal charges'
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects criminal charges to be filed after two Wolverine players sustained injuries in a post-game altercation with Michigan State players in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Starting defensive back Gemon Green was allegedly punched by a Michigan State player, according to Harbaugh, while defensive back Ja'Den...
Michigan Football Player Reportedly Taking Legal Action Following Tunnel Incident
A Michigan football player has decided to take legal action against those involved in the stadium tunnel incident on Saturday night. Gemon Green, a defensive back for the Michigan Wolverines, and his family reportedly plan to press charges against Michigan State players involved in the ...
Michigan State tunnel assault: Father of UM player will take legal action
The father of a Michigan football player who was allegedly assaulted in the locker room tunnel after Saturday's game is planning to press charges over the incident. The father of Michigan player Gemon Green told ESPN he plans to take formal legal action against the MSU players who reportedly struck ...
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Michigan State suspends 4 players after video shows attack on Michigan player
Michigan State University is suspending four of its football players after they appeared to be part of a group that attacked a University of Michigan football player following a game on Saturday.Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khrary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were suspended effective immediately after reviewing "disturbing electronic evidence." After the Spartans lost 29-7 to rival Michigan, one video clip showed a crowd of Michigan State players appearing to throw punches and kicks at an opposing player in a tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. "We are...
Paul Finebaum admonishes 'garbage' apologies from Michigan State officials
During an appearance on Get Up, college football analyst Paul Finebaum reacted to the videos of an apparent attack in the tunnel following the Michigan–Michigan State game. He also called the response from Michigan State officials “garbage.” At the same time, he has praised Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for his response to the situation.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
Parents furious after Washington school board appoints activist who called cops 'pigs': 'Enough is enough'
Washington State mom Alesha Perkins slammed the Olympia School Board's decision to appoint anti-police activist Talauna Reed as its director despite her past.
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Full details of Bryan Harsin’s buyout from Auburn revealed
Being the head football coach at Auburn is one of the best jobs in sports, not because Nick Saban is your rival and you play in the toughest division in college football, but because of the fat buyout waiting for you after you are inevitably fired. Bryan Harsin knows all about that.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins seeks explanation from the NFL after violent hit
DeAndre Hopkins is looking for an explanation after game officials failed to call a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.
