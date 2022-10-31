Michigan State University is suspending four of its football players after they appeared to be part of a group that attacked a University of Michigan football player following a game on Saturday.Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khrary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were suspended effective immediately after reviewing "disturbing electronic evidence." After the Spartans lost 29-7 to rival Michigan, one video clip showed a crowd of Michigan State players appearing to throw punches and kicks at an opposing player in a tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. "We are...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO