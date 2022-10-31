ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Michigan State suspends 4 players after video shows attack on Michigan player

Michigan State University is suspending four of its football players after they appeared to be part of a group that attacked a University of Michigan football player following a game on Saturday.Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khrary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were suspended effective immediately after reviewing "disturbing electronic evidence." After the Spartans lost 29-7 to rival Michigan, one video clip showed a crowd of Michigan State players appearing to throw punches and kicks at an opposing player in a tunnel at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  "We are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Commit Has Flipped To Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan's rivalry isn't just limited to the field or court, but the recruiting trail too. On Tuesday, the Wolverines scored a huge commitment at the Buckeyes' expense, landing four-star combo guard George Washington III after he initially was slated to play for OSU. Per Jonathan Givony of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox News

Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
Fox News

Fox News

851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy